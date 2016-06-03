(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SYDNEY, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS
Bank's (DBS;
AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2 AUD 750m mortgage covered bonds a
rating of 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable. The floating-rate bond is due June 2019 and
benefits from a
12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total
outstanding covered
bonds on issue to the equivalent of SGD2.1bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on DBS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'AA-', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 notches, and the asset percentage
(AP) used in
the asset coverage test of 85.5% which Fitch relies on its
analysis. The AP
relied upon supports a tested rating of 'AA' on a probability of
default (PD)
basis, and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries
given default of
the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the
Stable Outlook
on DBS's IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5% is equivalent to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of 17%. The main driver of the
breakeven OC is the
asset disposal component of 18.5%, which has improved from 19%
with the new
issuance but still reflects the very large maturity mismatches
that remain in
the programme, as the cover assets have a weighted average life
(WAL) of 12.6
years and the covered bonds a WAL of 2.5 years. The component
also includes a
sales discount of 2% assumed on the cover assets (63% of the
total balance)
linked to Central Provident Fund drawings, which reflects the
higher costs
associated for their purchase by a third party. The cover pool's
'AAA' credit
loss remains unchanged at 4.2%. A detailed description of the
rating drivers and
the assumptions considered for the analysis of DBS' Residential
Mortgage Loss
Criteria can be found in the report entitled "DBS Bank Ltd. -
Mortgage Covered
Bonds" dated 7 August 2015.
As at 9 May 2016, the cover pool consisted of 5,182 prime
Singapore private
residential mortgage loans totalling SGD3.9bn. The portfolio has
a weighted
average loan-to-value ratio of 57.14%, is 52 months seasoned and
36% of the
loans by current balance are for investment purposes.
A total return swap and covered bond swap, which is provided by
DBS, protects
the bond investors against currency and interest mismatches
between the cover
pool and the bonds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) DBS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded
by three notches
to 'A-'; (ii) the Fitch Discontinuity Cap fell by three notches
to 0 (full
discontinuity); or (iii) the asset percentage that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of
85.5%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond
rating cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was DBS
Bank Ltd. The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
