(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today
published the
'F1+(tha)' National Short-Term Rating on Capital Nomura
Securities Public
Company Limited's (CNS; AA-(tha)/Stable) THB 1.5bn short-term
debenture
programme.
Debentures issued under the programme will have a maturity of no
more than 270
days, and can be issued in separate tranches. Proceeds will be
used for general
corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as CNS's National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(tha)', as issuance under the programme constitutes
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the company.
CNS's National Rating reflects Fitch's view that it is a
strategically important
subsidiary of Nomura Holdings Inc. of Japan (A-/Stable/Viability
Rating: bbb).
The Nomura group owns 85.8% of CNS, and there is a significant
level of
management control, shared branding, and operational linkages.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CNS's National Short-Term Rating is the highest on the national
scale, and hence
there is no rating upside.
CNS's National Ratings may be negatively impacted by any
material changes in the
ability or propensity of the Nomura group to support CNS. For
example, this may
result from a severe deterioration in the group's credit
profile, or a large
reduction in the group's shareholding in CNS. However, Fitch
does not expect
these to occur in the short term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+662 108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
