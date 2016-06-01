(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA eGen's (Sparda Austria) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and Short-Term IDR of 'B' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). In addition, the agency has withdrawn the ratings of six further Austrian cooperative bank members of Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund, BB+/Positive/B). VB-Verbund's ratings are unaffected. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action on Sparda Austria reflects a high likelihood that the bank may decide to leave VB-Verbund's mutual support scheme in the short- to medium-term. Sparda Austria has agreed, in line with most of VB-Verbund's other member banks, to the latest amendments to the so-called Verbund contract, which governs the obligations of VB-Verbund's member banks under the umbrella of the mutual support scheme. Having agreed to the new Verbund contract, Sparda Austria will remain a member of the mutual support scheme in the immediate future. However, the bank is not strategically committed to VB-Verbund's new structure. Consequently, it is highly likely that the bank will leave the scheme as soon as it has an alternative that will allow it to operate as a viable bank outside of VB-Verbund. The RWE reflects the lack of information on Sparda Austria's concrete plans or its chances of successfully agreeing on a business combination with a third-party partner. The Verbund contract has been thoroughly overhauled since 2015 to achieve VB-Verbund's recognition as a single regulated group under the European Union's Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). The new contract strengthens considerably the authority of VB-Verbund's central institution, Volksbank Wien AG (VBW, BB+/Positive/B), to give individual or sector-wide directives to VB-Verbund's members. This greatly reduces the degree of independence that the member banks had enjoyed in the past. The withdrawal of the six further cooperative banks' IDRs reflects their mergers (in line with VB-Verbund's restructuring plan) into other rated members of VB-Verbund since Fitch's review of VB-Verbund's ratings on 16 March 2016. As a result, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of these issuers. RATING SENSITIVITIES We expect to resolve the RWE on Sparda Austria's IDRs once we obtain more visibility on the bank's plans and the likelihood of these materialising in the foreseeable future. A final decision to remain within VB-Verbund's mutual support scheme would likely result in an affirmation of the ratings in line with VB-Verbund's IDRs. The resolution of the RWE could extend beyond the typical six-month horizon as technical, legal and regulatory aspects may delay Sparda Austria's efforts to leave the group. SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA eGen Long-Term IDR: 'BB+' placed on RWE Short-Term IDR: 'B' placed on RWE The IDRs of VB-Verbund's following member banks have been withdrawn as a result of their merger into other rated members of the group: SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Sued eGen: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive Volksbank Feldkirchen eG: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive Related research: Fitch Affirms Large Austrian Banks Following Peer Review (March 2016) Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.