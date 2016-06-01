(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA
eGen's (Sparda Austria) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BB+' and
Short-Term IDR of 'B' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
In addition, the agency has withdrawn the ratings of six further
Austrian
cooperative bank members of Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund,
BB+/Positive/B).
VB-Verbund's ratings are unaffected. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action on Sparda Austria reflects a high likelihood
that the bank may
decide to leave VB-Verbund's mutual support scheme in the short-
to medium-term.
Sparda Austria has agreed, in line with most of VB-Verbund's
other member banks,
to the latest amendments to the so-called Verbund contract,
which governs the
obligations of VB-Verbund's member banks under the umbrella of
the mutual
support scheme.
Having agreed to the new Verbund contract, Sparda Austria will
remain a member
of the mutual support scheme in the immediate future. However,
the bank is not
strategically committed to VB-Verbund's new structure.
Consequently, it is
highly likely that the bank will leave the scheme as soon as it
has an
alternative that will allow it to operate as a viable bank
outside of
VB-Verbund. The RWE reflects the lack of information on Sparda
Austria's
concrete plans or its chances of successfully agreeing on a
business combination
with a third-party partner.
The Verbund contract has been thoroughly overhauled since 2015
to achieve
VB-Verbund's recognition as a single regulated group under the
European Union's
Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). The new contract
strengthens considerably
the authority of VB-Verbund's central institution, Volksbank
Wien AG (VBW,
BB+/Positive/B), to give individual or sector-wide directives to
VB-Verbund's
members. This greatly reduces the degree of independence that
the member banks
had enjoyed in the past.
The withdrawal of the six further cooperative banks' IDRs
reflects their mergers
(in line with VB-Verbund's restructuring plan) into other rated
members of
VB-Verbund since Fitch's review of VB-Verbund's ratings on 16
March 2016. As a
result, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of these
issuers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
We expect to resolve the RWE on Sparda Austria's IDRs once we
obtain more
visibility on the bank's plans and the likelihood of these
materialising in the
foreseeable future.
A final decision to remain within VB-Verbund's mutual support
scheme would
likely result in an affirmation of the ratings in line with
VB-Verbund's IDRs.
The resolution of the RWE could extend beyond the typical
six-month horizon as
technical, legal and regulatory aspects may delay Sparda
Austria's efforts to
leave the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA eGen
Long-Term IDR: 'BB+' placed on RWE
Short-Term IDR: 'B' placed on RWE
The IDRs of VB-Verbund's following member banks have been
withdrawn as a result
of their merger into other rated members of the group:
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Sued eGen: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive
Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.: 'BB+'/Outlook
Positive
Volksbank Feldkirchen eG: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive
Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive
Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.: 'BB+'/Outlook Positive
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related research: Fitch Affirms Large Austrian Banks Following
Peer Review
(March 2016)
