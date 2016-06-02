(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 02 (Fitch) Falling vehicle ownership
costs resulting from
low fuel prices, new product launches in the passenger and
two-wheeler vehicle
segments and Fitch Ratings' expectation that India will maintain
GDP growth of
around 7.5% over the financial year to end-March 2017 (FY17)
underpin Fitch's
stable outlook for India's automobile sector.
With consensus expectations of better monsoon rains in FY17 and
new model
launches intensifying competition in the passenger and
two-wheeler segments,
Fitch believes replacement demand will increase, supporting
commercial vehicle
demand. In addition, a 23.5% salary hike for government
employees, effective in
2016, will provide a one-time demand boost to all automobile
segments.
Robust macroeconomic expansion in FY16 supported the 7.2% growth
in Indian
domestic passenger vehicle sales (FY15: 3.9%) to 2.8 million
units. Commercial
vehicle sales, which were also boosted by a revival in the
mining sector,
increased 11.5% (FY15: -2.8%). Fitch expects the strong growth
to be sustained
into the following financial year.
Sale volumes in the three-wheeler segment grew by a modest 1%
(FY15: 10.9%) and
in the two-wheeler segment by 3% (FY15: 7.9%), as rural demand
was adversely
affected by a poor monsoon in FY16.
The Indian automobile industry, whose total FY16 sales grew 35%
to 24.1 million
units since FY11, primarily caters to the domestic market.
Domestic sales
accounted for 85% of total vehicle sales in FY16, while exports
accounted for
the balance. India's sizable rural- and middle-income population
drives demand
for two-wheelers, which accounted for 80% of FY16 domestic
vehicle sales.
Passenger vehicles constituted 13% of sales, while commercial
and three-wheeler
sales were 3% each of total vehicle sales.
Contact:
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Snehdeep Bohra
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
