(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) is unlikely to find a single trade buyer for SABMiller's central and eastern European business, Fitch Ratings says. The global brewers that have the scale to make an acquisition of this size would either face regulatory constraints or have a stated strategy that does not fit with the deal. Selling the operations in Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland is a condition of the European Commission's decision to approve ABI's acquisition of SABMiller. ABI has not said anything about potential acquirers or deal value, but we estimate the assets could be valued at up to USD7bn. An acquisition by Heineken or Molson Coors of the entire business would give them a market share of more than 50% in most of the countries involved. They would therefore probably have to sell assets themselves to get regulatory approval, even though markets with just two significant companies do exist in the EU (e.g. Denmark, France and Greece). Only the Polish market looks like it would create a regulatory hurdle for Carlsberg, but the acquisition would mean diverging from the company's recently announced strategy to focus on strengthening its core business and improving its balance sheet. If Carlsberg did decide to go for the deal, we estimate that a debt-funded acquisition of this magnitude could lead to a downgrade of its 'BBB'/Stable IDR by up to two notches. <script id="infogram_0_59257589-7319-4c6f-a26d-d06c8bfa7d45" title="AB Inbev CEE Asset Sales" src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?G2h" type="text/javascript"> Other potential buyers are very focused on local markets or much smaller, making an acquisition of the entire business difficult. China Resources is likely to focus on its domestic market after agreeing to buy SABMiller's stake in their CR Snow joint venture. Asahi Group, which has already agreed to buy some European SABMiller assets, is reportedly pursuing deals in the US and is therefore unlikely to consider another European acquisition. The other international Japanese brewer, Kirin, is focused on Asia and has recently acknowledged struggling with its latest overseas acquisition, in Brazil in 2011. Molson Coors will have limited financial and operational headroom once it completes the USD12bn acquisition of SABMiller's 58% stake in MillerCoors, in addition to the potential regulatory hurdles. Smaller brewers and potentially private equity firms might be more likely to bid for specific brands or operations in a single country if the business were broken up. Alternatively, a few large private equity sponsors could form a consortium to buy the entire business. CVC and KKR have a record of multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in the beer industry, having bought InBev's central European and South Korean assets, respectively, in 2009. We therefore would not expect any material impact on the competitive landscape for Carlsberg and Heineken in their core European market, at least in the short term. With SABMiller virtually exiting the region, they would retain their strong regional market shares. A breakup of the business would also be more likely to attract interest from Carlsberg, as it would be an opportunity to enter up to three new markets. Of the three, Czech Republic and Romania would probably be of most interest due to per capita consumption levels and size, but acquiring these operations would still be a departure from its current strategic priorities.