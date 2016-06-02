(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) is
unlikely to find a
single trade buyer for SABMiller's central and eastern European
business, Fitch
Ratings says. The global brewers that have the scale to make an
acquisition of
this size would either face regulatory constraints or have a
stated strategy
that does not fit with the deal.
Selling the operations in Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic,
Slovakia and Poland
is a condition of the European Commission's decision to approve
ABI's
acquisition of SABMiller. ABI has not said anything about
potential acquirers or
deal value, but we estimate the assets could be valued at up to
USD7bn.
An acquisition by Heineken or Molson Coors of the entire
business would give
them a market share of more than 50% in most of the countries
involved. They
would therefore probably have to sell assets themselves to get
regulatory
approval, even though markets with just two significant
companies do exist in
the EU (e.g. Denmark, France and Greece).
Only the Polish market looks like it would create a regulatory
hurdle for
Carlsberg, but the acquisition would mean diverging from the
company's recently
announced strategy to focus on strengthening its core business
and improving its
balance sheet. If Carlsberg did decide to go for the deal, we
estimate that a
debt-funded acquisition of this magnitude could lead to a
downgrade of its
'BBB'/Stable IDR by up to two notches.
Other potential buyers are very focused on local markets or much
smaller, making
an acquisition of the entire business difficult. China Resources
is likely to
focus on its domestic market after agreeing to buy SABMiller's
stake in their CR
Snow joint venture. Asahi Group, which has already agreed to buy
some European
SABMiller assets, is reportedly pursuing deals in the US and is
therefore
unlikely to consider another European acquisition.
The other international Japanese brewer, Kirin, is focused on
Asia and has
recently acknowledged struggling with its latest overseas
acquisition, in Brazil
in 2011. Molson Coors will have limited financial and
operational headroom once
it completes the USD12bn acquisition of SABMiller's 58% stake in
MillerCoors, in
addition to the potential regulatory hurdles.
Smaller brewers and potentially private equity firms might be
more likely to bid
for specific brands or operations in a single country if the
business were
broken up. Alternatively, a few large private equity sponsors
could form a
consortium to buy the entire business. CVC and KKR have a record
of
multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in the beer industry, having
bought InBev's
central European and South Korean assets, respectively, in 2009.
We therefore would not expect any material impact on the
competitive landscape
for Carlsberg and Heineken in their core European market, at
least in the short
term. With SABMiller virtually exiting the region, they would
retain their
strong regional market shares.
A breakup of the business would also be more likely to attract
interest from
Carlsberg, as it would be an opportunity to enter up to three
new markets. Of
the three, Czech Republic and Romania would probably be of most
interest due to
per capita consumption levels and size, but acquiring these
operations would
still be a departure from its current strategic priorities.
