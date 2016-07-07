(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based
JSC IC Allianz
(Allianz Russia) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of
'BBB-' with
Negative Outlook and a National IFS rating of 'AAA (rus)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating is based on 100% ownership of Allianz Russia by
Allianz SE (IFS
AA/Stable), one of the world's largest insurance groups but
capped by Russia's
sovereign Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB-'. The
rating also takes into account Allianz Russia's weak standalone
capital position
and operating performance. The Negative Outlook mirrors that on
Russia's
sovereign Long-Term Local Currency IDR.
Fitch views Allianz Russia as strategically 'Important' to
Allianz SE based on
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology. This view is
supported by the track
record of parent support and its strategic commitment to
maintaining a direct
presence in Russia. The Russian subsidiary makes a very small
contribution to
the total assets and premiums written of Allianz SE, but is
important in terms
of maintaining the franchise of Allianz group in Russia.
Having completed a major restructuring of the portfolio, from
2016 Allianz
Russia will focus on commercial property and casualty, marine,
aviation,
transport and financial risks insurance. A significant part of
this portfolio
would be represented by the coverage of Russian customers of
Allianz's
multinational commercial policyholders. Allianz Russia will also
aim to increase
penetration in coverage of purely domestic risks, using its
strong brand name
and the broad reinsurance capacities of the parent as
competitive advantages.
Any decision to resume motor, and more broadly retail
underwriting, is now
subject to reduced risks in the regulatory framework and
operating environment,
but Allianz does not see this as a likely scenario in the medium
term.
Allianz Russia's capitalisation, measured under Fitch's Prism
factor-based
capital model (Prism FBM), is below 'Somewhat Weak' based on
2014 and 2015
results. The insurer has received substantial capital injections
from the parent
in 2013-2015, which helped to prevent capital depletion by motor
underwriting
losses but did not strengthen the risk-adjusted capital
position. Fitch does not
expect a notable strengthening of Allianz Russia's FBM score in
2016 as the
insurer plans to reduce capital through a dividend payment.
Allianz Russia is
compliant with local regulatory capital requirements, with a
Solvency1-like
ratio at 210% at end-2015. Allianz Russia plans to maintain
regulatory solvency
above 200% even after the dividend payment scheduled for 2H16.
The insurer reported negative returns on equity (ROE) of 48% in
2015 and 233% in
2014. Major reserve strengthening on motor lines led to a weak
underwriting
result in 2013-2014 and was not mitigated by investment income.
As a result, the
net loss fully depleted Allianz Russia's available capital,
resulting in
shareholder support for the Russian subsidiary.
In 2015 reserve strengthening was largely completed but the
underwriting result
was negatively impacted by a larger loss ratio for financial
risks and reduced
positive contribution of the commercial property line, and the
increased burden
of administrative expenses relative to premium.
Allianz Russia's motor portfolio has been in a run-off since
December 2014, due
to weak performance. Allianz's market share in the Russian motor
insurance in
2014 was only 3.4%. The run-off, which is strongly supported by
Allianz SE, has
been and is expected to be orderly. Additionally, in February
2016 the group
completed the sale of Allianz Russia's voluntary health
insurance portfolio to
its sister company - Allianz Life Insurance Company, Russia,
also owned by
Allianz SE. Health insurance accounted for 59% and 74% of
Allianz Russia's
written premiums on a gross and net basis, respectively, in
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Russia's Long-Term Local Currency IDR would lead to
a change in
Allianz Russia's international IFS rating.
A decline in the parent's willingness to support the Russian
subsidiary, or a
reduction in its strategic importance to the parent would likely
result in a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008547
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.