MONTERREY, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Prestaciones Finmart,
S.A.P.I. de C.V., SOFOM E.N.R.'s (Finmart) Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' from 'B+'. In addition,
the Long- and
Short-Term National scale ratings were downgraded to
'BB-(mex)'/'B(mex)' from
'BBB+(mex)'/'F2(mex)'.
At the same time, the Rating Watch was revised to Evolving from
Negative. A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The downgrade of Finmart's IDRs and National ratings reflects
the deterioration
of its financial performance since 2015, as well as the
continued limitation of
its loss absorption capacity. It also reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is
limited adherence to international best accounting practices
that lead to
transparency and comparability of its financial reports. Finmart
is a
non-regulated financial institution that reports its financial
statements under
Mexican GAAP; however, it is not in line with the requirements
set for regulated
entities.
The Evolving Watch follows EZCORP Inc.'s (NASDAQ: EZPW; not
rated by Fitch)
announcement on May 10, 2016 of its intention to sell its 94%
equity stake in
Finmart as a result of a strategic review of this business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Finmart's ratings are limited by the continued pressure on its
asset quality
metrics, which adversely affects its loss absorption capacity
and liquidity
position.
As of first-quarter 2016 (1Q16), its non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio as adjusted
by Fitch stood at 30.4%, which is higher than the 24.5%
registered in 2015 and
which compares unfavorably to that of its peers. Fitch believes
that Finmart's
ongoing efforts to strengthen underwriting standards and risk
controls are
positive and that asset quality metrics should improve as a
result in the medium
term.
During 2013 and 2014, Finmart modified its business model to
incorporate more
frequent structured asset sales. As of December 2014, Finmart
had sold roughly
50% of its portfolio and, at the time, planned to continue with
this strategy.
During 2015, the entity decided to revert back to its
on-balance-sheet-growth
model, which resulted in a rapid deterioration of its financial
performance.
Under Fitch's approach, and considering more detailed
information provided by
the company, four out of the six transactions have recourse
against Finmart.
These assets are currently not consolidated in the company's
financial statement
under Mexican GAAP; however, EZCORP consolidates them under U.S.
GAAP.
Fitch believes these transactions represent a relevant risk to
Finmart because
of the requirement to make up any cash if there is a shortfall
in the
collections. Currently, this shortfall has been approximately
USD0.5 million per
month. The pressure on these off-balance-sheet transactions'
asset quality in
addition to the fact that the maturity of the cash flows in the
hedge is shorter
than the contracts in the structured asset sales impairs their
self-servicing
ability. EZCORP has guaranteed the future cash outflows of these
contracts.
Currently EZCORP is focused on selling the company. Finmart's
ratings consider
its moderate franchise, reflected in its position as the third
most-important
player in the payroll deductible loans sector in Mexico, which
could benefit its
sale prospects. They also reflect the company's proven ability
to continue
growing amid challenging conditions.
At the same time, Finmart is growing its loan portfolio
organically, focusing on
originating loans for public entities with an adequate payment
track record and
good credit quality in order to rebuild its revenue-generating
base and reverse
its negative financial performance, while decreasing
administrative expenses and
improving collection practices.
Operating ROA and ROE continue to be negative, but improved to
-2.3% and -10.6%
as of 1Q16. However, profitability is overstated to a certain
extent because the
company is consistently under-reserved and because interest
income is accrued
for some loans overdue for more than 90 days. The company's loss
absorption
capacity is limited, reflected in a tangible common
equity-to-tangible assets
ratio adjusted for the under-reserved portion of NPLs as defined
by Fitch of
-7.3% as of 1Q16. If the off-balance-sheet structured asset
sales were
consolidated on Finmart's financial statements, it would
negatively affect
capital metrics and historical profitability.
In Fitch's view, Finmart's liquidity position has benefitted
from its parent's
ordinary support. EZCORP provides two credit facilities to
Finmart in order to
finance growth. The flexibility of Finmart's funding mix is
limited as it is
composed mostly of secured facilities.
Fitch considers that in addition to traditional credit risks,
Finmart is also
exposed to operational, political, reputational and event risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch expects to resolve the Evolving Watch when the sale
process is completed.
The agency will evaluate the credit quality of the acquirer and
the potential
support it could provide to Finmart. Alternatively, Finmart's
ratings could
continue to reflect its standalone strength. In such a case,
ratings could be
downgraded if the company is not able to contain the
deterioration of its asset
quality or if it is not able to restore its adjusted tangible
equity ratio to a
minimum of 8%.
Upside potential is limited for Finmart's standalone ratings
until it improves
its adherence to more prudent accounting practices. It must also
be able to
sustain positive financial results and consistent strategic
objectives while
also strengthening its asset quality and adjusted capitalization
metrics and
improving the flexibility of its funding mix.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
--Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'B+';
Rating Watch
Evolving;
--National scale Long-Term rating to 'BB-(mex)' from
'BBB+(mex)'; Rating Watch
Evolving;
--National scale short-term rating to 'B(mex)' from 'F2(mex)';
placed on Rating
Watch Evolving.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Adjustments to Financial Statements: Pre-paid expenses were
reclassified as
other intangibles and deducted from Tangible Equity. Fitch
reclassified all
loans that are overdue or that exhibit partial payment for more
than 90 days as
NPLs. Fitch has also reclassified the total value of account
receivables from
public entities as loans, with those that are overdue 90 days or
more
categorized as impaired. Other income and expenses were
classified as other
operating income.
