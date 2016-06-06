(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB'
rating to
Validus Holdings, Ltd.'s (Validus) Series A non-cumulative
perpetual preferred
issuance. Proceeds from this new issue will be used for general
corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under Fitch's rating methodology, Validus' new non-cumulative
perpetual
preference shares receive 100% equity credit in evaluating
financial leverage.
Fitch considers the preference shares to have 'minimal'
non-performance risk
with notching set two below the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
based on 'Poor'
recovery expectations, with no additional notching for
non-performance.
Validus' ratings reflect the company's continued solid operating
performance and
stable combined ratios, solid capitalization with a conservative
premiums-to-equity ratio and modest financial leverage, and
diversity in the
company's book of business. These favorable factors are
partially offset by
potential volatility from large catastrophe-related events.
Validus' financial leverage ratio (FLR) is modest at 16.8% as of
March 31, 2016,
down from 17% at year-end 2015. This decrease reflects a 2.3%
increase in total
shareholders' equity to approximately $3.9 billion at March 31,
2016, as a
result of strong net earnings in the first quarter (1Q16). Pro
forma including
the preferred issuance, FLR is expected to decrease to 16.3%.
Operating fixed charge coverage (FCC) was favorable at 11.5x in
1Q16, up from
7.8x for full-year 2015. Fitch estimates pro forma operating FCC
to remain
strong at 10x for 1Q16 (7x for full-year 2015) including the
preferred issue.
FLR and FCC are manageable and within Fitch's expectations for
the company and
the sector credit factor guidelines for the rating category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging reinsurance
environment;
--Continued profitable organic growth in the Western World
segment, consistent
with demonstrated success in the Validus Re and Talbot segments.
--Net probable maximum loss (PML) to common equity ratios
consistent with
higher-rated reinsurance peers.
--Continued growth in equity through earnings retention, while
maintaining
favorable run-rate earnings and low volatility, with a combined
ratio under 90%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in reinsurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
reinsurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Validus'
competitive
position, operating profile or overall profitability;
--Underwriting leverage (measured by net premiums written to
equity) at or above
0.8x;
--An increase in Validus' 1-100 and 1-250-year peak per event
catastrophe (PMLs)
to 25% and 35% of total equity, respectively;
--FLR in excess of 25% or fixed charge coverage ratios in the
low single digits
for a period of consecutive years;
--Under Fitch's notching criteria, if more than 30% of Validus'
earnings or
capital is sourced from foreign entities outside of the Bermuda
group solvency
environment, Validus' holding company ratings could be lowered
by one notch
reflecting a ring-fencing environment classification;
--Validus' hybrid securities ratings could be lowered by one
notch to reflect
non-performance risk should Fitch view Bermuda's regulatory
environment as
becoming more controlling in its supervision of (re)insurers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--$150 million of 6% non-cumulative Series A preference shares
at 'BBB'.
Fitch currently rates the Validus Holdings, Ltd. companies as
follows:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$250 million of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at
'BBB+';
--$150 million of 9.07% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2036
at 'BBB';
--$140 million of 8.48% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2037
at 'BBB'.
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.
--Insurer Financial Strength at 'A'.
Contact:
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1 312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1 312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
