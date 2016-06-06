(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesia Insurance Market Dashboard 2016 here JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 06 (Fitch) Growth in the Indonesian insurance industry is likely to pick-up in 2016, as market sentiment towards the country's economy improves, says Fitch Ratings in a new insurance market report. Industry premium growth weakened in 2015, especially in the non-life sector. This was mainly due to new tariff regulations and falling customer purchasing power during the economic slowdown. Nonetheless, the underwriting margin of non-life sector remained stable in 2015, supported by benign catastrophe losses. Fitch expects premium growth to pick up in 2016 as sentiment improves, which is in line with Fitch's expectation that Indonesia's annual real GDP growth will pick up to 5.1% in 2016, from 4.8% in the previous year. Local reinsurers' premiums experienced strong growth in 2015, following a 2014 decree on reinsurance capacity optimisation. Fitch says sufficient capital buffers, prudent risk management and improved reserving techniques are essential for reinsurers to match their rapid growth and remain resilient against any potential catastrophe events in catastrophe-prone Indonesia. Fitch says the Indonesian insurance industry is an attractive market for local and foreign investors, due to large potential untapped market, stable product demand and healthy financial underpinned by favourable underwriting margins. This is likely to drive merger and acquisition activities in the near-term. The report titled 'Indonesia Insurance Market Dashboard 2016' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Anggi Laksitasari Santosa Analyst +62 21 2988 6816 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Thomas Ng Associate Director +65 67967224 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.