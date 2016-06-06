(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesia Insurance Market
Dashboard 2016
here
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, June 06 (Fitch) Growth in the Indonesian
insurance industry
is likely to pick-up in 2016, as market sentiment towards the
country's economy
improves, says Fitch Ratings in a new insurance market report.
Industry premium growth weakened in 2015, especially in the
non-life sector.
This was mainly due to new tariff regulations and falling
customer purchasing
power during the economic slowdown. Nonetheless, the
underwriting margin of
non-life sector remained stable in 2015, supported by benign
catastrophe losses.
Fitch expects premium growth to pick up in 2016 as sentiment
improves, which is
in line with Fitch's expectation that Indonesia's annual real
GDP growth will
pick up to 5.1% in 2016, from 4.8% in the previous year.
Local reinsurers' premiums experienced strong growth in 2015,
following a 2014
decree on reinsurance capacity optimisation. Fitch says
sufficient capital
buffers, prudent risk management and improved reserving
techniques are essential
for reinsurers to match their rapid growth and remain resilient
against any
potential catastrophe events in catastrophe-prone Indonesia.
Fitch says the Indonesian insurance industry is an attractive
market for local
and foreign investors, due to large potential untapped market,
stable product
demand and healthy financial underpinned by favourable
underwriting margins.
This is likely to drive merger and acquisition activities in the
near-term.
The report titled 'Indonesia Insurance Market Dashboard 2016' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Anggi Laksitasari Santosa
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6816
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Thomas Ng
Associate Director
+65 67967224
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.