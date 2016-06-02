(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Rolta
India Limited's
(Rolta) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to
'RD' from 'CC'. Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded the Rolta,
LLC's USD127m
10.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018 and Rolta Americas LLC's
USD367m 8.875%
senior unsecured notes due 2019 to 'C' with Recovery Rating of
'RR5' from 'CC'
with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch has also downgraded the
Rolta's senior
unsecured class rating to 'C' from 'CC'. The notes are
guaranteed by Rolta.
The rating action follows Rolta's disclosure that bank loans of
USD35m due on 31
March 2016 are still outstanding and our understanding that
there has been no
agreement between the lenders and Rolta to extend this maturity.
We note that Rolta has been not been transparent in providing
Fitch and other
relevant market participants with information about its
liquidity situation.
Unless the company provides us with timely updates on how it
intends to meet its
upcoming commitments, we may have to withdraw the ratings due to
lack of
information.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Liquidity Crisis: We believe that Rolta's short-term liquidity
is critically
weak. In addition to the USD35m bank loan, it missed a coupon
payment of USD6.8m
on its 2018 bond on 16 May 2016. While the company has stated
its intention to
pay the bond coupon within the 30-day grace period, it has not
shared any plan
to improve its liquidity position. Fitch believes that Rolta
needs USD58m to
improve its liquidity in the very short term - including the
USD6.8m missed
coupon payment, USD35m for paying overdue bank loans and USD16m
for coupon
payment due in mid-July on its 2019 bonds.
Rolta reported a cash balance of USD33m at end-Mach 2016 - over
half of which is
restricted while the company says the rest is needed to fund
working capital
requirements. Rolta reported poor financial results for the
quarter ending March
2016 - revenue and EBITDA declined by 14% and 50% respectively.
Tellingly,
receivables increased substantially to USD288m, or about 190
days of its revenue
from 126 days a year earlier.
We understand that non-payment of the bank loan may trigger a
cross-default
under the bond documents if such non-payment continues for 45
days following
written notice from either 25% of the bondholders or the bond
trustee.
Lower Recovery: Fitch has lowered the Recovery Rating on the
bonds to 'RR5' as
the company's weaker-than-expected results have caused us to
revise down the
distressed enterprise value used in our recovery calculations.
An 'RR5' Recovery
Rating indicates a recovery of 11%-30% of current principal and
related interest
in our calculations. We note that the two unsecured US dollar
bonds rank behind
the company's secured bank debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may lead to a downgrade of
the IDRs to 'D'
include if, in Fitch's opinion:
- Rolta has entered into bankruptcy filings, administration,
receivership,
liquidation or other formal winding-up procedures, or otherwise
ceased business.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- improvement in its liquidity position such that it can pay its
short-term
obligations.
