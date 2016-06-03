(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects the Chinese
sportswear industry
to expand rapidly over the next five years, but expansion by
existing foreign
market leaders and new entrants will intensify competition. As a
result, smaller
domestic players that have weaker brand recognition and product
differentiation
are likely to suffer market share erosion.
Based on the General Administration of Sports's five-year plan
(2016-2020)
released in early May, Fitch forecasts the sportswear market in
China to grow to
about CNY300bn by 2020 from CNY100bn in 2015. Fitch expects
leading foreign
sportswear makers to accelerate penetration into lower-tier
cities in China to
tap new consumers. They will be supported by their strong brand
recognition and
product offerings across different price tiers. For instance,
nearly half of the
new stores opened by Adidas in the past five years were located
in lower-tier
cities.
Fitch estimates cities in the third tier and lower form about
50% of the gross
sportswear market in China, with the markets expanding
healthily. Markets in
these cities have many domestic brands participating, and they
compete mainly on
price. With rising disposable income and a shift towards more
healthy
lifestyles, consumers in lower-tier cities may seek more value
in brand identity
and product differentiation, which are weaknesses of domestic
brands.
The further penetration into lower-tier cities by foreign
leaders and their
strong market presence in top-tier cities have bolstered the
growth of their
Greater China top line in the past quarter of 2016. Adidas's net
sales in
Greater China in the first three months of 2016 rose 28% yoy,
compared with 18%
yoy growth for the whole of 2015. Its gross margin increased by
130bp to 57%.
Similarly, Nike reported 27% yoy growth in the sales derived
from Greater China
and 43% yoy growth in EBIT in the three months ended February
2016. As a result,
they are allocating more capex in China in 2016. For instance,
Adidas plans
EUR750m in global capital expenditure in 2016, compared with
EUR513m in 2015,
and Fitch expects China to account for a large share of
expansion as it has
overtaken North America as Adidas's second-largest market in the
first quarter
of 2016.
For Chinese sportswear makers, the increased competition from
foreign brands is
already starting to slow their order growth from the high
double-digit pace in
late 2015 to low-to-mid double digits in early 2016. Fitch
expects smaller
domestic manufacturers' margins to come under pressure in the
next five years
due to increasing competition, their limited pricing flexibility
to distributors
and rising labour costs. As a result, most domestic sportswear
makers are either
reducing or maintaining capex in 2016.
Fitch expects the foreign players to continue to lead the
sportswear market in
top-tier cities in the next five years. New entrants like Under
Armor and larger
domestic brands that are retooling their images with higher-end
products are
also likely to reshape the market structure. Domestic market
leader Anta formed
a JV with Japan's Descente and Itochu in 2016 to provide
high-end professional
sportswear. Similarly, 361 Degrees (BB/Stable) teamed up with
One Way, a Finland
brand specialising in winter and outdoor sports, to diversify
its product
portfolio and to grab more market share in high-end winter
sports.
Contact:
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
1015, ifc Tower A, 8 Century Avenue
Shanghai, China
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
