(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Prudential
Plc's (Prudential)
USD1bn issue of subordinated notes a rating of 'BBB+'. The notes
are rated three
notches below Prudential's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A+', which
has a Stable Outlook, to reflect their subordination and loss
absorption
features, in line with Fitch's notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Tier 2 subordinated notes carry a coupon of 5.25% and are
perpetual
securities, callable after a period of five years. The notes
include a mandatory
interest deferral feature that would be triggered if the company
is unable to
meet the applicable Solvency Capital Requirement (or Minimum
Capital
Requirement), as defined in the Solvency II directive.
We have applied to the Tier 2 notes a baseline recovery
assumption of 'poor',
reflecting the level of subordination, and a non-performance
risk assessment of
'moderate', reflecting the mandatory interest deferral feature.
As a result, the
rating is notched down three times from the IDR; two notches for
recovery
prospects and one notch for non-performance risk.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital assessment
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
The resulting changes in Prudential's financial leverage and
fixed charge
coverage are not expected to be material.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect
Prudential's Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms
Prudential's
IFS at 'A+' dated 10 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 9 December 2015
ail=31
