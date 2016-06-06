(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned eircom
Finance DAC's proposed
EUR350m bond issue an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'/'RR3'. The
proposed issuance
has a maturity of 2022, is being issued on a senior secured
basis, and will rank
pari passu and benefit from the same security package as the
group's EUR2.0bn
secured bank facilities (rated B+/RR3, borrowed at the eircom
Finco S.a.r.l
level).
Proceeds of the issuance will be used to refinance the group's
existing EUR350m
2020 secured notes, which currently pay a coupon of 9.25%.
Pricing of the
proposed transaction is expected to result in significant cash
interest savings,
and provide stronger free cash flow (FCF) over time, although
transaction and
break fees will have a negative impact in the financial year
ending June 2016
(FY2016). Relative to Fitch's previous rating case, we estimate
FCF improvements
of around EUR10m on a full year basis and FY17 FCF now in the
region of EUR70m,
including forecast commitment fees payable on the revolving
credit facility
(RCF) the group is also currently arranging.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bond Issuance and RCF
Pricing on the proposed bonds should represent a material
improvement on the
9.25% coupon currently paid on the 2020 maturity. The bonds will
benefit from
the same security and guarantor package as the existing bonds
and the group's
core EUR2.0bn bank facilities and therefore receive a similar
instrument and
Recovery Rating. The transaction will achieve maturity and cash
flow benefits
over the term of the issuance, reflecting what Fitch views as
active and
effective treasury management. The company is also establishing
a EUR150m RCF
maturing 2021, on pari passu terms with the rest of the capital
structure. Fitch
views the RCF as prudent liquidity management and a further sign
of proactive
management, potentially allowing the company better use of its
balance sheet
cash given the marginal returns available in the low policy rate
environment.
Security Structure
Similar to the structure of the existing bonds and the bank
loan, security
includes guarantees from principal operating subsidiaries,
security over group
operating assets along with down/cross- stream guarantees from
the principal
holdcos, share pledges over the latter's shares in subsidiaries
and security
given by the issuer over the intercompany loan used to pass on
the proceeds of
the notes within the group; a similar pledge is provided over
the intercompany
loan used to channel the bank loan on within the group.
For the 12 months to March 2016, guarantor subsidiaries
represented 100% and
99.85%, respectively, of group consolidated adjusted EBITDA and
assets. The
terms of payment priority in the event of enforcement are
governed by an
intercreditor agreement. Hedging liabilities are treated on a
super senior
basis. Fitch views the security package as comprehensive and
characteristic of
the type of structure typical for an infrastructure type
telecoms business in
the 'B' rating category.
FCF, Leverage
The revision of eir's Outlook to Positive in April 2016 was
underpinned by
Fitch's view that the business profile supports a stronger
rating than the
current 'B' and that forecast FCF performance in FY17 suggests
cash flow and
leverage metrics more consistent with a 'B+' rating. The
proposed transaction
will be mildly negative for FCF in FY16, relative to our
previous rating case,
given associated arrangement and break fees. Fitch's forecast
FFO lease adjusted
net leverage for FY16 is largely unchanged at 5.2x. FCF
performance in
subsequent years is forecast to be stronger given the improved
funding costs on
the bonds. A stronger forecast FCF performance in particular is
supportive of
the Positive Outlook, while our rating case expects FFO net
leverage of around
4.8x by FY17, compared with the upgrade guideline of at or below
5.0x.
Recoveries
Recoveries on the proposed issuance are based on a going concern
approach to the
business, given the company's underlying operating profile and
substantial fixed
asset base. Fitch's bespoke assumptions in general, include the
premise that
availability under an RCF would be fully utilised in the event
of corporate
distress. The addition of a EUR150m RCF in eir's case is
therefore marginally
negative in our recovery analysis, while Fitch acknowledges the
benefits in
terms of the company's strengthened and more diversified
liquidity. Including
super senior hedging liabilities in our revised recovery
analysis, recoveries on
the proposed bonds are assessed at around 65%, consistent with
an 'RR3' Recovery
Rating. This is the same as that applied to the existing 2020
bonds and bank
debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for eir include:
-Low single-digit revenue growth through to FY19
-Stable EBITDA margin of around 39% from FY16 to FY19
-Cash tax above EUR20m p.a. from FY16
-Non-recurring cash outflows related to restructuring provisions
and onerous
contracts around EUR30m in FY16 and EUR10m in FY17
-Capital expenditure at 21% of revenues in FY16 and FY17,
reducing to 19% and
18% in the following two years
-No further acquisitions beyond Setanta Sports
- Around EUR20m in break costs and arrangement fees associated
with the planned
bond issuance in FY16
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to an
upgrade include:
FFO adjusted net leverage expected to remain at or below 5.0x on
a sustained
basis when combined with:
- FCF margin expected to be consistently in the mid-single digit
range.
- Ongoing revenue stability and EBITDA improvement, achieved
through the ongoing
stabilisation of fixed key performance indicators (KPIs) and
improving mobile
trends.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage approaching 6.0x accompanied by
negative FCF. This
would imply the stabilisation so far achieved has not been
sustained or that
competition is continuing to force higher levels of capex than
envisaged in our
base case, while deteriorating operating trends would be a
greater risk.
-A material reversal in positive operating trends - key measures
being fixed
access losses, overall broadband accesses and the mix in pre-
and post-paid
mobile customers.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is provided by the company's underlying balance sheet
cash -
unrestricted cash was EUR156m at end-March 2016. The proposed
RCF will add
EUR150m, which given balance sheet cash and the path to FCF
envisaged in our
forecasts provides substantial liquidity. Fitch believes
management may choose
to use some of its cash to prepay part of the bank loan given
the low returns
currently achievable across the eurozone on cash balances.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments for the period ended
June 2015:
- Adjustment to reported debt of EUR266m; reflecting that
reported debt includes
unamortised fair value differences on borrowings,
amend-and-extend fees and
issue costs.
- Cash flow from operations: Fitch has added back restructuring
and provisions
payments of EUR56m to eir's reported net cash from operations of
EUR295m. These
payments relate to voluntary leaver costs and payments for
onerous contracts and
are expected to reduce materially over time.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
