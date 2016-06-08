(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MMI Group
Limited's (MMI
Group), Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited's (Guardrisk
Insurance) and
Guardrisk Life Limited's (Guardrisk Life) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'AA+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed
Mauritius-based Guardrisk
International Limited PCC's (GIL) IFS rating at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The companies are subsidiaries of MMI Holdings (MMI). The agency
has
simultaneously withdrawn all ratings for commercial reasons.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects MMI's strong capital position,
well-diversified
domestic franchise, and sound profitability. Offsetting these
key rating drivers
is the group's exposure to the weak South African operating
environment, and the
risk of earnings volatility stemming from the group's exposure
to investment
markets.
Fitch views group capital adequacy, both on the agency's
internal metrics and on
a statutory solvency basis, as strong for the ratings. Capital
has remained
broadly stable, with the MMI group's Prism Factor-based model
score remaining
'Very Strong' for the financial year ended June 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MMI Group Ltd
--National IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
--National Long-Term rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
--Subordinated debt affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+(zaf)'
MMI Holdings Ltd
--National Long-Term rating affirmed and withdrawn at
'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited
--National IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
Guardrisk Life Limited
--National IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA+(zaf)';
Outlook Stable
Guardrisk International Limited PCC
--IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
