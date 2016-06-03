(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hammerson Plc's (Hammerson) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+, Short-Term IDR at 'F2' and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Hammerson's prime portfolio of UK and French shopping centres continue to benefit from high occupancy ratios (around 98%) and stable rental income. The company's recent acquisition of the Irish loan portfolio should lead to further diversification once it is converted into ownership of prime Dublin shopping centre assets. Fitch expects the company's re-leveraged balance sheet to remain in line with our rating guidelines, albeit with limited headroom. KEY RATING DRIVERS Higher Leverage Fitch estimates that Hammerson's net debt-to-EBITDA should settle at around 9.5x (2014: around 8x) in 2017. Part of the increase in debt relative to cash flow reflects Hammerson's acquisition of large and low-yielding assets (particularly Dundrum with a net initial yield of 4%) in 2015 and 2016. Fitch views this measure of leverage as high for the ratings. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of Hammerson's portfolio, as calculated by the company, increased to 38% (2014: 34%), compared with management's long-term target of 40%. Fitch believes that a large proportion of net revaluation gain is related to yield-shift (totalling more than GBP1bn since 2010), rather than rental growth, which could unexpectedly swing according to market conditions, including a potential Brexit. Fitch's analysis takes into account both ratios and their evolution when assessing the company's risk profile and refinance risk. Landmark Acquisition of Irish Loan Portfolio Management aims to complete the loan-to-property conversion of the Irish loan portfolio by summer 2016. Once converted, the property assets would represent around 8% of total investment properties and would provide additional diversification in a new market with immediate scale, exposure to a recovering Irish economy and provide opportunities to leverage Hammerson's existing tenant base for leasing synergies in Ireland. Until conversion, some execution risks remain in the form of potential delays and additional legal costs. Grand Central Acquisition Grand Central in Birmingham, the second-largest acquisition made by Hammerson in the last 12 months, has strengthened the company's offering in UK's second-largest city with its location close to the group's existing centre Bullring. The GBP350m acquisition was made together with the pension fund CPPIB, limiting Hammerson's JV share to GBP175m. This is viewed positively by Fitch as it limits the amount of deployed capital. The acquisition is pending approval from the CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) as it would expand Hammerson's portfolio to three retail assets in Birmingham. Positive 2015 Hammerson maintains stable like-for-like rental growth in its portfolio, supported by its high occupancy ratio. Our economic forecasts for France include higher growth in GDP and lower unemployment in the coming years, which will support rental growth. Hammerson's Premium Outlets portfolio continues to experience strong like-for-like rental growth (7.3% in 2015), confirming the positive prospects of this segment. Modest Deleveraging The company's disposal programme (in total: GBP500m) launched in 2H15 and the company's option for SCRIP dividend should lead to modest LTV-deleveraging as Hammerson's acquisition and development pipeline will require significant capital spend (mainly Brent Cross and the Whitgift shopping centres). However, as most of the development pipeline is not yet committed, Hammerson has flexibility in its spending. Disposal Programme on Track Hammerson remains on track with its disposal programme and completed the first GBP200m tranche of its disposals at end-2015, selling some retail parks and smaller shopping centres. Management remains committed to the programme and the next GBP300m tranche is expected to be completed by end-2016. Strong Financing Activity in 2015/2016 Hammerson continued to show strength in its financing activities, as the company refinanced its maturing bonds and revolving credit facilities (RCFs) at lower interest rates in 2015 and YTD 2016. Interest costs declined to 3.8% in 2015 from 4.7% in 2014. Hammerson's long-dated maturity profile provides the company with stable financing and an average maturity of 5.7 years (at end-2015), somewhat below the company's 7.3 years average lease term (to first break). The next material maturity is an acquisition RCF in 2017. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Conversion of the Irish loan portfolio to property in mid-2016 without incurring material additional costs. - Successful completion of the disposal programme - Moderate rental growth - Strong occupancy - Interest costs decreasing slightly, in line with recent refinancing RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - LTV below 40% on a sustained basis. - EBIT net interest cover (NIC) above 2.5x on a sustained basis. - Unencumbered asset cover to remain above 2.5x. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading to a material fall in total rents. - LTV above 45% on a sustained basis. - EBIT NIC below 1.75x over a two-year period. LIQUIDITY Hammerson maintains a comfortable liquidity position, supported by its committed RCFs, with limited near-term maturities. Hammerson maintains a comfortable liquidity position, supported by its committed RCFs, with limited near-term maturities. Available liquidity amounted to GBP896m, including GBP37m in available cash and GBP861m in undrawn committed facilities. Hammerson has improved its 24-month liquidity via a EUR500m bond issue in 2016 and a new GBP420m five-year RCF, replacing a GBP150m RCF due to mature in April 2017. 