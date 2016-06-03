(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Arcelik A.S.'s
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+' and
National Long-term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at BB+.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Leverage Metrics
Fitch forecasts Arcelik's receivable adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) net
leverage to come down to 1x at end 2016 from 1.8x at end 2015.
The improvement
will be mainly driven by the cash proceeds from the sale of Koc
Financial
Services shares totalling TRY558m, which will be used for
short-term debt
payments. Fitch believes that Arcelik will maintain a receivable
adjusted FFO
net leverage ratio below 1.5x in the medium term, driven by
stable EBITDA
margins around 10.5% and slightly positive free cash flow (FCF)
generation
driven by improvements in working capital (WC) needs.
Unwinding WC Needs
Recent measures taken by Arcelik's management has led to an
unwinding in WC
needs in the past year, bringing the WC/sales ratio down to 31%
at end-2015 from
40% a year ago. Improved inventory management, and
re-negotiations with domestic
dealers has turned FCF positive in 2015 from -1% in 2014. Fitch
forecasts
slightly positive FCF generation, below Arcelik's positive
rating sensitivities,
and believes that a track record should be set before the change
can be deemed
structural. Despite the improvement in leverage metrics,
Arcelik's FFO and FCF
generation is still considered weak compared with its peers, and
a sustainable
improvement would be needed for positive rating action.
Strong Growth in International Markets
Arcelik has achieved strong top line growth in the past years
outside Turkey,
taking advantage of more price-conscious consumers in Western
Europe as well as
its previous marketing and distribution network expansion
efforts. Further
growth in developed markets in the short to medium term is
likely as the company
continues to capitalise on its present momentum and current
market trends.
However, this may place pressure on profitability as Fitch
believes that margins
in international markets tend to be lower than Turkey.
We believe that recent investment/expansion plans in the ASEAN
region is a
positive step towards further geographic diversification.
Targeting markets
where appliance penetration rates are lower than the rest of the
world could
also support strong revenue growth. The new refrigeration plant
is expected to
bring USD500m of extra revenues in the medium term and is likely
to provide the
first footprint for additional export opportunities in the
region. However,
Arcelik's exposure to emerging markets is higher than its close
peers, which
could lead to more vulnerability to FX movements, political
risks and volatile
macroeconomic conditions.
Improved Debt Maturity Profile and Diversification
Arcelik has been diversifying its funding base in the past two
years with the
issuance of USD500m 2023 and EUR350m 2021 eurobonds, taking
advantage of the
historically low interest rates. The issuances have improved
Arcelik's debt
maturity profile to approximately four years from less than two
years in 2012.
Fitch believes that diversifying the funding base away from
short-term bank
financing practices in Turkey is credit positive. Also, both
Eurobonds are
senior unsecured and have fixed interest rates, providing
security for potential
increase in interest rates in Turkey, and international markets
in general.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Single digit growth both in domestic and European markets.
- Profitability in-line with historical averages.
- No significant M&A.
- Normalised capex levels, in line with historical levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Receivable-adjusted FFO net leverage ratio below 1.5x.
- FFO margins consistently above 10%.
- FCF margin above 2% on a sustainable basis.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Receivable-adjusted FFO net leverage ratio above 2.5x.
- FFO margin below 8%.
- Consistently negative FCF.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL ADJUSTMENTS
- Fitch uses an adjusted leverage ratio for its guideline
setting, one that
takes into consideration the customer financing activities of
Arcelik in Turkey.
Arcelik's reported leverage is negatively impacted by its higher
than average
working capital needs, as a significant portion of durable goods
are sold on
credit in Turkey, and this is partly financed by Arcelik. Given
that Arcelik has
historically seen few losses (less than 1% write offs) on its
trade receivables
(customer risk is transferred to the retailer), Fitch adjusts
Arcelik's debt by
netting off the debt portion of trade receivables, and deems 120
days of
domestic receivables as customer financing, and considers the
remaining portion
as WC need for industrial operations. For 2015, the adjustment
was around
TRY1.6bn (120 days).
- Additionally, Fitch restricts 2% of revenues as minimum cash
needed for
operational needs.
