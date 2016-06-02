(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, June 02 (Fitch) Unconventional monetary
policies, regulatory
risk mitigation by banks and a flight to safety in global
financial markets have
all contributed to the ongoing rise in the amount of sovereign
debt trading with
a negative yield, according to Fitch Ratings.
The total amount of fixed-rate sovereign debt trading at
negative yields grew
modestly to $10.4 trillion ($7.3 trillion long term and $3.1
trillion short
term) as of May 31, up 5% from the $9.9 trillion that Fitch
calculated as of
April 25. There were no major shifts in the distribution of debt
among the 14
countries with negative-yielding debt, with Japan still by far
the largest
source. Modest declines in Japanese, Italian, German and French
sovereign yields
during the month drove the $0.5 trillion increase in the total
stock of
negative-yielding debt.
Higher amounts of Japanese and Italian sovereign securities with
sub-zero yields
were the biggest contributors to the monthly changes. Yields on
some Italian
securities with maturities between 1.5 and 3 years flipped to
negative from
positive, and long-dated Japanese securities have gone further
into negative
territory since April 25. Core Eurozone yields were driven lower
as weak
inflation and manufacturing data, as well as the expansion of
the ECB's
bond-buying program, continued to fuel demand for Eurozone
sovereign debt.
Daily volatility in sovereign bond yields and prices can move
the total amount
of negative-yielding debt up and down, depending on the
measurement date. Even
relatively small shifts in countries' yields can move some debt
securities
either into or out of negative-yielding territory on any given
day.
For additional detail on the profile of negative-yielding
sovereign securities
worldwide, see Fitch's special report "Negative Yielding
Sovereign Debt," dated
May 4, 2016 at www.fitchratings.com.
