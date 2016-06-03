(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.'s Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' and 'B', respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The ratings have subsequently been withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN reflects the bank's decision to leave the mutual support scheme of the Austrian cooperative banking group Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund, BB+/Positive/B). The RWN also reflects the considerable challenges the bank will face in establishing an independent franchise and uncertainty on how well its business model will function without the benefits of VB-Verbund's operating support. Volksbank Marchfeld's exit from the mutual support scheme on 23 May 2016 was a result of the bank's disagreement to the latest amendments to the so-called Verbund contract, which governs the obligations of VB-Verbund's member banks under the umbrella of the mutual support scheme. The rating withdrawal reflects the lack of information available to assess the bank's creditworthiness on a standalone basis in light of these uncertainties. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Christian Schindler Associate Director +44 20 3530 1323 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related research: Fitch Affirms Large Austrian Banks Following Peer Review (March 2016) Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005543 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.