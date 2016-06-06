(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lai Fung Holdings
Limited's (Lai Fung) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also
affirmed Lai Fung's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The rating affirmation is based on Lai Fung maintaining low
leverage and stable
growth in rental income. Its ratings are constrained by its
small operating
scale, with only two investment properties generating rental
revenue of over
HKD100m per year. These properties are subject to competitive
pressures although
they are well located. Lai Fung's flagship development project
in Hengqin (an
island near Macao) does not pressure its ratings, as debt
headroom is sufficient
to fund the project development. The enlarged scale and improved
diversification
of its income may enhance its business profile, upon successful
completion of
this project in 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Prudent Financial Management: Lai Fung maintained its low
leverage, measured
using total debt/property assets, at 26%-28% in the first half
of financial year
2016 (1HFY16) and FYE15 ending 31 July, as it staggers its
property sale to
supplement its main business of real-estate leasing. Lai Fung is
not active in
the land market, with only 6.3 million square feet (sq ft) of
attributable gross
floor area (GFA) of residential space in its land bank as at
January 2016;
instead, it progressively sells homes at projects that were
mostly acquired
several years ago at lower costs. The sale proceeds are used to
support the
expansion of its investment property portfolio, which the
management aims to
expand to 6 million sq ft in FY18 from 2.9 million sq ft as
1HFY16.
Concentration of Rental Income: Fitch expects Shanghai Hong Kong
Plaza, Lai
Fung's flagship investment property, will account for about 50%
of Lai Fung's
rental revenue in FY17-FY18 as the company completes additional
investment
properties. Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza has accounted for over 60%
of Lai Fung's
gross rental revenue since FY11 (FY15: 65%). We also expect the
economic
slowdown and intensifying competition from online shopping to
limit rental
upside, though it benefited from a surge in rental income after
a new food and
beverage area was created in FY14.
Residential Projects in Prime Cities: Fitch estimates the gross
profit margin of
Lai Fung's development properties (DP) to stay above 40% in the
medium term
(FY15: 45%), underpinned by its quality DP portfolios. Lai Fung
holds
residential property projects in Shanghai, Guangzhou and
Zhongshan, where the
housing oversupply is small. The projects in Shanghai and
Guangzhou are situated
in prime areas, which lead to satisfactory profit margins. We
believe Lai Fung
has no intention to expand its property development business
substantially, and
is likely to sell its inventory gradually.
Hengqin Project a Long-Term Positive: The Hengqin Creative
Culture City project
will become an important source of recurring income after
completion in 1HFY19,
and will contribute significant sellable resources from the
planned serviced
apartment units. We expect the development of this project to
increase Lai
Fung's leverage to above 30% in the short to medium term, though
still below the
threshold where Fitch would consider negative rating action. Lai
Fung will need
to spend around CNY2.4bn for its 80% stake in Phase 1 of the
project. The
development of the project is on track - construction started in
2HFY15, and the
company had signed license agreements with some content
providers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Weak growth in China's retail sector, resulting in flat- to
low-single-digit
percentage rental growth at Lai Fung's Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza.
- Average selling price for its development properties at
HKD1,800-2,000 per sq
ft during FY16-FY18 (FY15 ASP: HKD4,309/sq ft) with more
contracted sales from
the high-rise residential project in Zhongshan.
- Hengqin project to complete in 1HFY19 and start to fully
contribute revenue
from FY20, and presales of the serviced apartments units to
begin from FY18.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected in the next 18-24 months
due to Lai
Fung's small operational scale. However, developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to positive rating action include:
- EBITDA from investment properties rising above HKD600m (FY15:
HKD396m, 1HFY16:
HKD193m)
- EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses exceeding
1.5x on a
sustained basis (FY15: 1.3x, 1HFY16: 1.2x)
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- EBITDA for investment properties/interest expenses falling
below 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- Total debt/property assets exceeding 40% on a sustained basis
(FY15: 28.4%,
1HFY16: 26.8%)
- Increase of development assets to above 25% of total property
assets
(FY15:16.4%, 1HFY16: 14%)
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR Affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR Affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
Local-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
CNY1.8bn senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny WJ Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
