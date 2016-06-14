(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto ABS Index - Australia: The
Dinkum ABS Index
- 1Q16
here
SYDNEY, June 13 (Fitch) Australian prime auto asset-backed
securities (ABS)
losses and arrears deteriorated over 1Q16, with the annualised
net-loss rate
increasing 13bp quarter on quarter to 0.54% in March 2016,
according to Fitch
Ratings' latest Dinkum ABS Index.
Fitch expects rising delinquencies to translate into higher net
losses in 2Q16
and 3Q16. Despite this, losses remain low and current ratings
can withstand
multiples of current loss levels.
Seasonality was the key driver of increased arrears and losses,
with 30+ days
arrears at a record high of 1.46%, amid historic low wage
growth. The 29bp
increase is the highest quarterly increase since the start of
the Fitch Dinkum
ABS Index in 2010 and above the five-year historical average of
17bp.
Fitch believes lower-than-historical-average wage growth will be
a major threat
to borrower performance. However, other economic fundamentals
remain strong,
with stable consumer sentiment and declining inflation and
unemployment rates.
The current and historical Dinkum ABS Index data is available in
Excel form
through the full report entitled, 'Auto ABS Index - Australia:
The Dinkum Index
- 1Q16', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Contacts:
Hai Duong Le
Associate Director
+612 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000, Australia
James Zanesi
Director
+612 8256 0306
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.