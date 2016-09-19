(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: Dutch Hospitals Sector here BARCELONA, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report on the background of the Dutch hospitals sector, giving a summary of its rating approach and covering areas that are important when providing credit ratings for individual hospitals. Hospital care in the Netherlands is provided through university medical centres (UMCs), top clinical hospitals and general hospitals through 85 healthcare facilities and about 255 independent treatment centres. Fitch classifies Dutch hospitals as public-sector entities that are non-credit linked to the Dutch government. The government monitors the healthcare system at a national rather than individual level. As such, Fitch does not consider extraordinary support to be particularly likely or to be provided in a timely manner. Fitch uses a "bottom up" approach to rate Dutch hospitals assessing first the credit profile of Dutch hospitals on a standalone basis, factoring in the strong quality of their cash flow, through funding from insurance companies. Then, a credit enhancement of up to three notches is added to the standalone rating, reflecting an assessment on substitution, relativity, borrowing options and moral hazard. The Ministry of Health and the hospital sector aim to divert basic care away from the expensive top clinical hospitals and UMCs to the general hospitals, and from hospitals to primary care. Increasing efficiencies is key for the sector, both for hospitals and insurers. Nevertheless, the Netherlands again topped the 2015 Euro Health Consumer Index (ECHI) ranking for 35 countries and has been in the top three in each report published since 2005. ] The Special Report, "What Investors Want to Know: Dutch Hospital Sector", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Ines Callahan Director +34 467 87 45 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal 601 08028 Barcelona Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 323 84 10 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.