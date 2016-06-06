(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT Bank DKI's (Bank DKI, A+(idn)/Stable) senior unsecured 2016 debt programme of up to IDR2.5trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. Bonds are expected to be issued within two years of the programme's launch. Fitch has also assigned Bank DKI's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche I 2016 of up to IDR1trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. The bonds, which will be issued under the programme, will have a maturity of up to five years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as Bank DKI's National Long-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of Bank DKI and rank equally with its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Bank DKI's National Long-Term Rating is support-driven and reflects Fitch's view that Bank DKI, a regional development bank, plays an important role in supporting economic growth in the Jakarta region and the policies and programmes of the Jakarta Special Regional Government (DKI). Fitch expects potential, albeit limited, extraordinary support for regional development banks to ultimately come from the central government. Bank DKI is of lower systemic importance compared with large Indonesian banks. In Fitch's view, lapses in corporate governance are most likely to be the triggers for Bank DKI needing extraordinary support. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS Bank DKI's National Ratings may be upgraded if Fitch reassesses the bank to be of greater strategic importance to the local economy and of higher systemic importance. This would be characterised by increasing market share in loans and deposits nationally and a more integral role in supporting regional economic development. However, in Fitch's view, Bank DKI is not likely to be able to close the gap with larger banks in the short- to medium-term. The ratings may also be upgraded if Fitch assesses the bank's standalone credit profile to be sufficiently strong to underpin the ratings, rather than rely on potential sovereign support. However, material and sustained improvement in its financial profile will be subject to the degree of policy-related lending it may be required to undertake in the future. Downward rating pressure may arise from weakened central government ability or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to Bank DKI, with the latter likely to stem from the bank becoming less important to DKI in supporting the regional economy. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Deterioration in the bank's standalone financial profile is not likely to affect its National Ratings, given the support-driven nature of the ratings, unless the deterioration results in the parent's diminished propensity to support the bank. DEBT RATINGS Any changes in the National Long-Term Rating would also impact the debt ratings to a similar extent. Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 April 2016 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.