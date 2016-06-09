(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Corporacion de Reservas
Estrategicas de Productos Petroliferos' (Cores) Long-Term Local
and Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlooks and
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The affirmation also
affects Cores'
outstanding EUR2,149m debt at end-2015. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bond issues have been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged link between Cores and
the Spanish
government over the last 12 months including Cores' ability to
adjust the fees
collected from operators to cover its operating costs and debt
servicing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cores' ratings are credit-linked to Spain (BBB+/Stable/F2), in
line with Fitch's
public sector entity criteria, given the company's strong legal
status,
strategic mission of maintaining and controlling the country's
oil and gas
emergency stocks, and strong control from the State.
Cores's ability to increase fees to the operators, at any time,
provided that it
can justify it is related to the coverage of operating cost
(including debt
repayment), is a key rating factor. Under Spanish law, operators
in natural gas
and oil distribution must pay a fee to Cores, and are also
responsible for
maintaining Cores' financial creditworthiness. The annual fee is
established by
ministerial order based on a proposal of Cores' Board of
Directors and must
cover Cores' operating expenditure.
Although the central government is not a stakeholder given
Cores' legal status
as a public-law corporation (Corporacion de derecho publico) we
consider its
control very strong. The government is not a dominant presence
on Cores' Board
of Directors, although, the company's President is appointed via
the Ministry of
Industry, Energy and Tourism (MINETUR).
In 2015, the legal framework was slightly amended to allow more
flexibility in
Cores' contracts with operators to increase the days of
maintenance of their oil
storage and to maintain gas storage in the future.
Oil is crucial for Spain's domestic energy supply, representing
more than half
the energy consumed in the country. Almost all oil is imported.
Cores' outstanding debt rose in 2015 to EUR2.1bn (EUR1.9bn in
2014), following
the issue of a seven-year EUR350m bond to refinance a bond
maturity in April
2016. Slight recovery in consumption in 2015 implied Cores had
excess reserves,
which we estimate at EUR359m, equivalent to 20% of its net risk
(outstanding
debt minus cash). In 2015, lower storage costs and low interest
rates allowed
Cores to continue to cut its operating expenditure, and
consequently to reduce
the fees charged to operators. Cores is a non-profit entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Cores' ratings could be downgraded if Spain is downgraded. A
downgrade may also
result from a diminishing of support from the central
government, in particular
with limitations on Cores' ability to increase at any time the
fee paid by
operators, which Fitch views as unlikely in the medium term.
A positive rating action on Spain would automatically be
reflected in Cores'
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes oil will remain a strategic source of energy in
the domestic
economy.
