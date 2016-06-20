(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 20 (Fitch) The health of U.S. housing is
relatively robust
heading into the halfway mark of the year, though a Fitch
Ratings special report
discusses some proverbial minor cracks in the foundation that
have surfaced.
2017 is shaping up to be a mirror image of 2016 for
homebuilders. With interest
rates set to rise further, demographics and employment growth
should be at least
as positive next year. This bodes well for first time buyers as
they are
representing a higher portion of housing purchases with
qualification standards
loosening further. One potential challenge for the housing
recovery is labor
shortages, which are more acute than usual for this stage in a
recovery and
could persist and become more widespread.
Home prices nationally appear to be on solid footing as far as
RMBS is
concerned, though some overvalued regional pockets are growing.
Home prices in
San Francisco, Phoenix and Las Vegas are all roughly 15%
overvalued while most
major markets in Texas are overpriced by roughly 10-15%. Another
headwind for
some undervalued housing markets is shadow inventory. New York's
distressed
inventory in particular remains roughly three times higher than
the level was in
2007. Additionally, the distressed supply will remain a drag in
New York until
the end of 2018.
The somewhat uneven forward movement for single-family housing
is in contrast to
multifamily REITs. Apartments are still in favor over
homeownership
(particularly among millennials), a trend Fitch expects will be
a continued plus
for multifamily REITs. That the sector is still able to deliver
record rents and
occupancies in spite of a fairly tepid recovery for the broader
economy is due
in large part to the lower home ownership rate.
A common question among CMBS investors is whether multifamily
properties are
past their peak, to which Fitch says not yet. Even though they
are decelerating,
multifamily operating fundamentals remain amongst the best in
commercial real
estate. Millennials are now the largest segment of the US
population, which
should be a plus for multifamily CMBS with many millennials
likely to opt for
renting apartments before buying homes. That said, markets like
Seattle,
Washington D.C. and Austin may be susceptible to declines due to
additional
supply coming online in the near term while supply is causing
growth in New York
and San Francisco to slow. Oil-rich markets like parts of North
Dakota and
Texas are also areas of concern. Overall, rent growth is slowing
and vacancies
are slowly increasing.
Fitch will be holding a webcast tomorrow at 10AM ET to discuss
its outlook for
major U.S. housing segments for the remainder of this year.
Click on the link
below if you wish to register for this event. There will be a
brief Q&A session
after the prepared presentation, which is expected to last
approximately 45
minutes.
here
'What Investors Want to Know: Under One Roof - U.S. Housing
Forum 2016' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above
link. Additional
materials and research are available in Fitch's U.S. Housing
Forum page, the
link of which is shown below.
here
Contact:
Robert Curran
Managing Director, Homebuilding
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Grant Bailey
Managing Director, RMBS
+1-212-908-0544
Britton Costa
Director, REITs
+1-212-908-0524
Tara Sweeney
Senior Director, CMBS
+1-212 908-0347
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director, GSEs
+1-212 908-0771
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
