NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned its 'AA'
rating to the
approximately $398.8 million series 2016A, B and C revenue bonds
issued by
Colorado Health Facilities Authority on behalf of Adventist
Health System
Sunbelt Obligated Group, FL (AHS) as follows:
--$200,000,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority series
2016A;
--$62,000,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority series 2016B;
--$136,840,000 Colorado Health Facilities Authority series
2016C.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' long-term rating on AHS's
rated outstanding
debt listed at the end of the release and affirms AHS's
Short-Term rating based
on self-liquidity at 'F1+.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
AHS plans to issue three series of bonds, expected to price via
negotiation the
week of June 20. Proceeds of the fixed-rate series 2016A will be
used to fund
various capital projects of the system. The fixed-rate series
2016B will be a
partial refunding of the system's Kansas Development Finance
Authority Hospital
revenue bonds series 2009D. The series 2016C, expected to be
issued as fixed
rate put bonds, will be used to refund in full the outstanding
Highlands County
Health Facilities Authority hospital revenue bonds series 2006C
(series 2006C).
SECURITY
The bonds will be secured by a pledge of the obligated group's
(OG) gross
revenues and notes under a 2014 Master Trust Indenture. The OG
accounted for 95%
of the consolidated system's revenues in fiscal 2015 (year-end
Dec. 31).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG AND CONSISTENT OPERATING RESULTS TREND: AHS continues to
produce strong
and sustained operating profitability margins which consistently
exceed the 'AA'
medians and are considered a key credit strength. AHS's
operating margin has
averaged 7% over the last four years, most recently 7.8% in
fiscal 2015, while
operating EBITDA margin averaged slightly higher than 14% during
the same
period. For the first quarter of fiscal 2016 ended March 31,
2016 (the interim
period), operating and operating EBITDA margins continued to be
robust at 8.1%
AND 14.2%, respectively.
COMPLETION OF A MAJOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN: With the current
transaction, AHS
is completing their major debt restructuring plan initiated in
2012, which was
intended to reduce dependence on letters of credit (LOCs),
eliminate swap
exposure and pay off high coupon debt. Including the series
2006C, AHS will have
restructured a total $890 million of outstanding debt using
internal funds,
while significantly reducing interest expense.
RETURN TO MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: After initial increase in debt
metrics due to
the issuance of close to $700 million of debt to fund projects
since 2013,
leverage retuned to a moderate level. Coverage of pro forma
maximum annual debt
service (MADS) of $220.6 million was 5.6x in fiscal 2015 based
on the Master
Trust Indenture (MTI) calculation and MADS represented a 2.3% of
total system
revenues, both in line with Fitch's 'AA' category medians.
STABLE LIQUIDITY: Historically strong cash flow has enabled the
system to
maintain days cash on hand (DCOH) at or above 220 days despite
significant
investment in facilities and programs. The system's $5.01
billion of
unrestricted cash and investments at March 31, 2016 equated to
222 DCOH, 22.7x
cushion ratio and 169% cash to pro forma debt.
STRONG AND STABLE MANAGEMENT TEAM: Fitch views favorably AHS's
long-tenured,
strongly committed management team with a demonstrated ability
to strategically
expand the system's footprint while maintaining strong operating
results with a
high degree of predictability.
GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY AND REVENUE SIZE: The consolidated system
has a significant
degree of geographic dispersion and size, operating 43 hospitals
in 10 states
and generating $9.12 billion in revenue in fiscal 2015. The
Florida division
accounts for a high 66% of the system operating revenues, but
includes three
distinct markets, with Orlando and Tampa being the largest. In
2015 AHS created
a joint operating company combining their four Chicago area
hospitals with five
hospitals owned by Alexian Brothers, a subsidiary of Ascension
Health (rated
'AA+').
SUFFICIENT INTERNAL LIQUIDITY: The affirmation of the Short-Term
'F1+' rating is
based on the sufficiency of AHS's liquid resources and written
procedures to
fund the purchase price on each mandatory tender date. Based on
Fitch's rating
criteria related to self-liquidity, AHS's eligible cash and
investment position
covers the maximum mandatory tender exposure of $834.1 million
of bonds
supported by self-liquidity on any given date well in excess of
Fitch's 1.25x
threshold for the 'F1+' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
CONSISTENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE: Fitch expects Adventist Health
System Sunbelt
to continue to sustain solid operating results and liquidity
while investing in
further system growth and implementation of efficiencies and
competencies needed
for population health management.
Credit Profile
AHS is a large multistate health care organization, with 43
hospitals, 15
long-term care facilities and various other health-related
businesses in 10
states (Kansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois Kentucky,
North Carolina,
Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin). The consolidated system had
revenues of $9.12
billion in fiscal 2015, a 20% increase since fiscal 2013. The OG
represented 95%
of the consolidated system's revenues and 86% of consolidated
system assets in
fiscal 2015. Fitch analyzes the performance of the consolidated
system.
Based on a review of the hospital portfolio in AHS's Southeast
Region, system
management is in the process of disposing of two hospitals in
Tennessee: selling
Takoma Regional Hospital (84-acute care beds) back to Wellmont
Health System
(BB+', Rating Watch Evolving,) under an existing put option and
has already
transferred Jellico Community Hospital (54-beds) to Community
Hospital
Corporation. Neither transaction is viewed as material to AHS's
credit profile.
New Issue Details
Proceeds of the fixed-rate series 2016A, which will have a 2046
final maturity,
and principal due in the last eight years, will be used to fund
various capital
projects. The fixed-rate series 2016B, with a 2030 final
maturity and principal
due starting with 2021, will be a partial refunding of the
system's Kansas
Development Finance Authority hospital revenue bonds series
2009D. The series
2016C will be issued as fixed-rate put bonds with a mandatory
put date between
5-10 years, subject to market conditions at the time of sale and
final maturity
in 2036, with proceeds applied to refund in full the outstanding
Highlands
County Health Facilities Authority hospital revenue bonds series
2006C. Maximum
annual debt service (MADS) of $220.6 million, provided by the
Underwriters,
occurs in 2024.
The bonds will be issued under the New Master Trust Indenture
(MTI) which became
effective Aug. 1, 2014, and secured by a pledge of the OG's
gross revenues. AHS
sells a portion of its accounts receivable, $409.2 million as of
Dec. 31, 2015,
which is not included in the gross revenue pledge and which
reduce bondholders'
security interest.
System Expansion in the Chicago Market
In February 2015, AHS entered into an Affiliation Agreement with
Ascension
Health, creating a joint operating company (JOC), integrating
the JOC's nine
hospitals in the suburban Chicago area under a common governance
structure with
equal representation on the board by both partners, while each
party to the JOC
retains ownership of its assets. The joint entity's hospitals
have combined
revenues of $1.7 billion, have brought together 3,000 physicians
and the
integration facilitates efforts directed at cost reduction and
population care
management. AHS has faced challenges in this market,
particularly with the
Bolingbrook facility, and the JOC has created opportunities for
cost reduction
and rationalization of services to offset the declining
utilization trend in
this market.
Strong and Consistent Operating Performance
Fitch views AHS's consistent and highly predictable operations,
together with
the geographic diversity and presence in several favorable
markets such as
Florida and central Colorado, as chief credit strengths.
Operating margin has
increased from 6.6% in fiscal 2013 to 7.8% in fiscal 2015, and
operating margin
has further improved through the interim period ended March 31,
2016 to 8.1%.
Operating EBITDA margins averaged 14.2%, and both the operating
and operating
EBITDA margins comfortably exceed Fitch 'AA' category medians of
4.9% and 11.5%,
respectively. These results were accomplished despite continued
significant
investment in facilities and expansion in new and existing
markets. AHS invested
$2.4 billion in their enterprise between 2012 and 2015; capital
expenditures as
a percent of depreciation averaged 152% over the last four years
and the
investment is reflected by a low average age of plant of under
10 years.
Operating profitability was accomplished through a dedicated
effort at expense
management and supported by solid volumes: admissions on a
same-store basis
increased by 2.4% in 2015 and surgery volumes were 3.9% ahead of
the prior year.
Management has a clearly articulated five-year vision statement,
which is
continually being revised, addressing system goals and
initiatives, and local
management is held accountable for performance. Several high
visibility
initiatives include supply cost management with a goal of a $100
million cost
reduction in 24 months, improvement in physician practice
management, which is
expected to generate between $25 million-40 million in
efficiencies, as well as
a plan to more optimally use hospitalists throughout the system
to both improve
quality and manage expenses.
Stable Liquidity
The $5.01 billion of unrestricted cash and investments at March
31, 2016,
equating to 222 DCOH, 22.7x cushion ratio and 169% cash to pro
forma long-term
indebtedness, provide a degree of flexibility, while liquidity
has been
maintained due to robust cash-flow from operations despite the
heavy investment
in facilities (which to a large degree has been accomplished
from internal
sources).
Debt Profile
The current financing, which includes the refunding of the
series 2006C,
represents the culmination of a debt restructuring plan designed
to eliminate
swap exposure and pay-off high coupon debt when bonds become
callable or when
able to be purchased on the open market. As part of the plan,
all swaps were
eliminated in 2012 and variable-rate debt backed by LOCs has
gradually been
replaced by direct-purchase bank bonds with staggered terms.
Including the
refunding in the series 2016C AHS will have restructured $890
million of debt,
with a resulting reduction in average cost of capital to 3.2%.
Post issuance,
including the $200 million of new money, long-term debt will
increase to
approximately $2.96 billion. The pro forma debt portfolio will
be composed of
approximately 87% of either fixed-rate bonds or direct bank put
bonds that are
in a fixed rate for the initial periods.
The debt burden, which was temporarily elevated as the system
executed its debt
restructuring plan, has returned to a moderate level. Coverage
of pro forma MADS
was a strong 5.6x in fiscal 2015, in line with the 'AA' median,
and MADS as
percent of revenues at 2.3% is also consistent with the median.
Debt to
capitalization, once very high, is now a very manageable 27.9%
on a pro forma
basis.
Short-Term Rating
The affirmation of the 'F1+' Short-Term rating reflects the
adequacy of AHS's
liquidity position and management's procedures to access funds
in case of an
unremarketed put of any of its outstanding variable-rate debt
supported by
self-liquidity. Fitch's adjusted funds available for an
unremarketed put for AHS
at March 31, 2016 are $3.5 billion, which would cover the
maximum possible
tender exposure of $834.1 million of debt supported by
self-liquidity on any
given date by 3.49x, exceeding Fitch's criteria for assigning
short-term ratings
of 1.25x coverage. The maximum tender exposure includes up to
$500 million of
commercial paper (CP). Management actually intends to pay off
the currently
outstanding $199.9 million of CP notes prior to the execution of
the 2016
transaction.
DISCLOSURE
AHS discloses annual financial statements within 150 days and
quarterly
financial statements within 60 days through MSRB's EMMA website.
The MTI only
requires annual financial statements submission.
Fitch affirms the following outstanding debt at 'AA':
Colorado Health Facilities Authority (CO) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt
Obligated Group) hosp rev bonds ser 2014E
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev bonds ser 2005I
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev bonds ser 2006C
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev bonds ser 2008B
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2009E
Illinois Development Finance Authority (IL) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt
Obligated Group) rev bonds ser 2000B
Kansas Development Finance Authority (KS) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt
Obligated Group) fixed rate rev bonds ser 2009D
Kansas Development Finance Authority (KS) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt
Obligated Group) hosp rev bonds ser 2009C
Kansas Development Finance Authority (KS) (Adventist Health
System/Sunbelt
Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2012A
Liquidity Supported Debt:
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2012I-1
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2012I-2
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2012I-3
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2012I-4
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) hosp rev rfdg bonds ser 2012I-5
Highlands County Health Facilities Authority (FL) (Adventist
Health
System/Sunbelt Obligated Group) var-rate demand bonds ser 2007A
