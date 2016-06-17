(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EM Banking Datawatch - End-2015:
Economic Risks
Ease; Moderate Pressure on Bank Credit Profiles Remains
here
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest
EM Banking
System Datawatch that emerging market (EM) banks' credit
profiles remain under
moderate pressure due to slower-than-historical GDP growth,
maturing loan books,
lower commodity prices, weaker currencies and greater political
risks.
These factors, combined with Negative Outlooks on sovereign
ratings, drive
Negative Outlooks on most banks in Russia, Brazil and Saudi
Arabia. Twenty-five
percent of EM banks were on Negative Outlook at end-1Q16, up
from 22% at
end-2015, mainly due to actions in EMEA.
Notwithstanding these risks, however, Fitch still expects
negative rating
actions to be moderate in scope. This reflects EM banks'
significant
loss-absorption capacity, still positive economic growth in most
markets and
available sovereign support. Discussions on senior creditor
bail-in are gaining
traction in some EMs (most notably Russia), but Fitch expects
support, in
particular for state-owned banks, to remain in place across most
EMs for the
foreseeable future.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com
clicking the link
above.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
