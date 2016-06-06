(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 06 (Fitch) Indonesian telecom tower companies'
credit profiles
will benefit as they reduce capex due to the expected slowdown
in tower demand
this year, Fitch Ratings says. However, the pace of deleveraging
will depend on
the prudence of their financial policies.
In 2016, we expect lower capex to improve the pre-dividend free
cash flows of
the three largest independent Indonesian tower companies to
around USD60m-70m in
aggregate. Fitch forecasts revenue growth of 8%-9% this year,
mainly driven by
PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Tbk's (Protelindo, BBB-/Stable)
pending tower
purchase from Indonesia's third largest telecoms operator, PT XL
Axiata Tbk (XL,
BBB/Stable). Meanwhile, the industry's organic growth will stay
sluggish
following the slowdown in 2015. Our forecast assumes tower
construction of below
2,000 towers for the three largest Indonesian independent tower
operators, after
peaking at around 3,000 in 2014.
Telecom tower companies enjoy strong recurring cash flows backed
by long-term
non-cancellable contracts, and robust EBITDA margins (above 80%)
that should
increase as scale improves. To date, Protelindo and PT Solusi
Tunas Pratama Tbk
(STP, BB-/Stable) have forgone dividends to invest in growth,
while PT Tower
Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI, BB/Stable) says it will spend
up to IDR1trn on
dividends and share buybacks this year.
Fitch expects steady organic growth in towers in 2017 and 2018
due to the
progressive roll out of long-term evolution (LTE) networks in
major cities. The
adoption of LTE services in Indonesia has been slow since its
initial launch in
December 2014, when spectrum was limited to just 900MHz.
However, the
reassignment of the 1800MHz spectrum and the government's push
for localisation
of 4G smartphones - with at least 30% local content by January
2017 - should
accelerate LTE adoption in 2H17.
Fitch sees opportunities for more tower acquisitions that could
raise the three
independent tower companies' near-term leverage. Protelindo has
the most
resilient financial profile among the three companies, which
should support
future tower acquisitions. The latest tower sale-leaseback
transaction involving
XL and Protelindo is scheduled to conclude by mid-2016, and will
expand
Protelindo's portfolio to 14,700 towers (2015: 12,237), against
TBI's nearly
11,400 and STP's 6,900 towers in 2015. PT Indosat Tbk
(BBB/Stable) is also
exploring a tower sale to monetise part of its towers.
Amongst the three independent tower operators in Indonesia,
Protelindo has the
lowest FFO-adjusted net leverage of below 3.0x, followed by
STP's 4.8x-5.3x and
TBI's 5.5x. Fitch believes the favourable business profile of
tower companies
and considerable cash flow stability justify their higher
leverage metrics
compared with that for most corporate credits.
