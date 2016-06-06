(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bright
Food Singapore
Holdings Pte. Ltd.'s EUR400m 1.625% notes a final rating of
'A-'. The notes are
to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China-based
Bright Food
(Group) Co., Ltd. (BFG, A-/Stable).
The notes are rated at the same level as BFG's senior unsecured
debt rating as
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations
of the company. The final rating follows the receipt of
documents confirmation
to information already received and is in line with the expected
rating assigned
on 12 May 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Linkage with Shanghai SASAC: BFG is credit-linked to
Fitch's internal
assessment of the creditworthiness of the Shanghai Municipality.
The company's
linkage with the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration
Commission (SASAC) has strengthened significantly following the
state's
zero-cost injection of Shanghai Liang You Group (LY) into BFG in
May 2015. The
asset injection, reflecting the Shanghai SASAC's intention to
consolidate
state-owned food and agricultural resources under its remit, is
strong evidence
of government support and further enhances BFG's strategic
position in food
production, supply and distribution, and quality control.
After the asset injection, BFG will be responsible for managing
more than 80% of
the policy grain reserves and 100% of the policy edible oil
reserves in
Shanghai. The injection also extends BFG's value chain in
upstream grain
cultivation and sourcing, logistics and transportation, and
downstream retail
distribution.
Competitive SOE with Pivotal Role: BFG is of critical importance
for social
stability and food supply in Shanghai, even though it is
classified as a
competitive state-owned enterprise by Shanghai SASAC. BFG has a
highly strategic
mandate to secure sufficient and reliable food supply and
stabilise local food
prices when necessary. The group supplies around 70% of green
vegetables, 90% of
fresh dairy, 70% of sugar and 35% of pork in Shanghai. The group
also employs
about 100,000 workers in the city. Shanghai SASAC is fully
committed to
maintaining a 100% stake in BFG given its strategic mandate.
High Financial Leverage: BFG's standalone credit profile is
assessed to be
non-investment grade, constrained by consistent negative FCF and
high financial
leverage. BFG's net leverage increased in 2015 after acquiring a
76.7% stake in
Tnuva, the largest dairy producer in Israel, for about EUR1bn.
While BFG's pace
of outbound M&A may slow down in the coming years as management
focuses on
post-M&A integration, we expect BFG to remain opportunistic to
capture reliable
and good-quality agri-food resources at attractive valuations.
Property Unit to be Self-Funded: BFG injected its property
business into one of
its publicly listed subsidiaries Shanghai Haibo Co.,Ltd in 2015.
The property
business, considered to be non-strategic to the group, will have
a limited
operating scale and will source funding on its own rather than
drawing resources
from BFG in the future.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for BFG include
- Revenue growth of 9%-12% in 2016-2018
- Mid-single-digit EBITDA margins
- Capex/revenue of 4% in 2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A positive rating action is likely upon an upgrade of Fitch's
internal
assessment of the creditworthiness of the Shanghai Municipality.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A negative rating action could follow a lowering of Fitch's
internal
assessment of the creditworthiness of the Shanghai Municipality,
or upon
evidence of a weakening of BFG's legal, operational and
strategic linkages with
the Shanghai Municipality.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 September 2015
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.