(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
ABCL Glory
Capital Limited's (ABCL Glory) guaranteed senior notes an
expected rating of
'A(EXP)'.
ABCL Glory is an offshore special-purpose-vehicle wholly owned
by ABC Leasing
International Corporation Limited (ABCLI), but under the
management control of
ABC Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (ABC Leasing). Both
ABCLI and ABC
Leasing are wholly owned subsidiaries of Agricultural Bank of
China Limited
(ABC; A/Stable). Fitch views ABC Leasing as a core subsidiary of
ABC because it
provides financial leasing services to ABC's customers.
The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
the Hong Kong
branch of ABC (Hong Kong Branch). Fitch views the Hong Kong
Branch as part of
the same legal entity and it plays an important role in
developing ABC's
overseas businesses.
The notes will be denominated in US dollars. The proceeds will
be used for
general corporate purposes by ABC Leasing or any of its
subsidiaries and
affiliates. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes will represent direct, general, unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of ABC Glory by virtue of the deed of
guarantee given by
the Hong Kong Branch in favour of the notes. The obligations
will rank pari
passu with all other present and future unconditional,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the Hong Kong Branch. The notes' rating
reflects the
ratings expected to be assigned to senior notes and is in line
with ABC's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is in turn based on
an extremely
high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese
government
(A+/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the notes' rating will be directly correlated to
changes in ABC's
IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived
willingness or
ability of China's government to support ABC in a full and
timely manner. The
rating of the notes could be downgraded if the deed of guarantee
given by the
Hong Kong Branch is no longer effective.
The other ratings of ABC are unaffected by this rating action,
and are as
follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 10 May 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
