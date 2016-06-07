(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ABCL Glory Capital Limited's (ABCL Glory) guaranteed senior notes an expected rating of 'A(EXP)'. ABCL Glory is an offshore special-purpose-vehicle wholly owned by ABC Leasing International Corporation Limited (ABCLI), but under the management control of ABC Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (ABC Leasing). Both ABCLI and ABC Leasing are wholly owned subsidiaries of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable). Fitch views ABC Leasing as a core subsidiary of ABC because it provides financial leasing services to ABC's customers. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Hong Kong branch of ABC (Hong Kong Branch). Fitch views the Hong Kong Branch as part of the same legal entity and it plays an important role in developing ABC's overseas businesses. The notes will be denominated in US dollars. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes by ABC Leasing or any of its subsidiaries and affiliates. The final rating on the notes is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will represent direct, general, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of ABC Glory by virtue of the deed of guarantee given by the Hong Kong Branch in favour of the notes. The obligations will rank pari passu with all other present and future unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the Hong Kong Branch. The notes' rating reflects the ratings expected to be assigned to senior notes and is in line with ABC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is in turn based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government (A+/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to the notes' rating will be directly correlated to changes in ABC's IDR, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support ABC in a full and timely manner. The rating of the notes could be downgraded if the deed of guarantee given by the Hong Kong Branch is no longer effective. The other ratings of ABC are unaffected by this rating action, and are as follows: Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: 'F1' Support Rating: '1' Support Rating Floor: 'A' Viability Rating: 'bb' Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 10 May 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.