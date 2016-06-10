(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of Kazan's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-', with Stable Outlooks, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook. The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding Kazan's high but stable direct risk, modest budget, and a small deficit before debt variation over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the high direct risk of Kazan driven by large capex in the past, its modest budget with a low operating balance and a weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals. The ratings also factor in a diversified local economy with stagnant gross city product, amid a recession in Russia, and potential support from the Republic of Tatarstan (BBB-/Negative/F3). Fitch projects Kazan's operating performance to remain adequate over the medium term with an operating balance below 5% of operating revenue (2015: 2.4%) and a close to zero current balance (2015: -0.6%). We expect the city's administration to maintain cost control to limit the growth of operating expenditure while tax flexibility remains weak. We also expect decreasing interest payments due to interest rates on budget loans being reduced to 0.1% from 0.5% from 2016 onwards. Fitch projects deficit before debt variation to remain small at 1%-2% of total revenue over the medium term, after an average 0.6% in 2014-2015, as the administration seeks to balance the budget amid implied restrictions on new market borrowings (bank loans and bonds) other than for refinancing needs. We therefore project the city's direct debt to stabilise at RUB4.8bn in 2016-2018, equal to 20%-25% of current revenue. We expect Kazan's direct risk to remain high over the medium term, before moderately declining towards 135% of current revenue in 2018, from 154% in 2015. Around 85% of direct risk relates to RUB25.4bn budget loans from Tatarstan, which were allocated to infrastructure development in preparation for Universiade 2013. The high debt is mitigated by the city's long-term maturity profile with a grace period until 2023 and principal amortisation in 10 annual instalments to 2032. Short-term refinancing risk is low as Kazan has no bank loans maturing until 2017, when it will need to refinance all its bank loans. We expect the city will have reasonable access to domestic financial markets to enable it to refinance maturing debt. Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan, one of the most developed Russian regions. The city's economy is well-diversified and has a developed industrial sector. The latter is dominated by petrochemicals, machine-building and food processing. In 2015, Kazan's gross city product was stable in real terms, according to the city's administration. It outpaced the national economy, which contracted 3.7%. The administration estimates the city's economy will grow 1% in 2016 and about 3% annually in 2017-2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES A gradual decline of direct risk relative to current revenue, accompanied by an improving operating balance to around 7% of operating revenue, could lead to an upgrade. An increase in direct debt to above 50% of current revenue or a weakening of the operating balance towards zero could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Elena Ozhegova Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the LRG comparable internationally for analytical purposes. For the city of Kazan these adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Staff expenses were segregated from current transfers to a separate line. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005899 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.