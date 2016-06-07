(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gulf
Investment Corporation's
(GIC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook and
Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed GIC's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and Support Rating at '1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs and Support Rating reflect an extremely high
willingness and ability of
the sovereign shareholders to provide support to GIC, a
development investment
company, if required. GIC's shareholders are the six countries
of the Gulf
Corporation Council (GCC), which hold equal shares.
Our assessment of the GCC's ability to support takes into
account the
creditworthiness of the sovereign shareholders: Kuwait
(AA/Stable), Saudi Arabia
(AA-/Negative), Qatar (AA/Stable), Bahrain (BBB-/Negative), UAE
and Oman, and
GIC's modest size relative to its shareholders' financial
strength.
In Fitch's view the ability of the shareholders' to support GIC
remains strong
despite their weaker financial flexibility in light of low oil
prices. The
propensity to support reflects GIC's special legal status in GCC
countries, its
mandate as a specialist developmental investor and the track
record of support
from shareholders. It also factors in GIC's fragmented
ownership, which could
affect the timeliness of support. The 'F1' Short-Term IDR
factors in a good
record of liquidity support from GIC's shareholders as well as
our view that the
propensity to support is more certain in the near term.
VR
Given GIC's business model and considerable exposure to market
risk, our
assessment of GIC's company profile and risk appetite have high
influences on
the institution's VR. GIC is well-capitalised, which mitigates
its market risk
exposure to some extent. Its Basel III capital adequacy ratios
(total capital
adequacy ratio of 45.9% and leverage ratio of 47% at end-2015)
are strong but
appropriate given its exposure to less liquid private equity
investments held in
the principal investments (PI) portfolio and business model
risk.
Profitability weakened in 2015 mainly due to losses in one of
its associates (ie
part of the PI portfolio). Fitch believes that GIC's earnings
and profitability
are likely to be volatile given the institution's sensitivity to
investment
performance and market volatility under challenging operating
conditions.
Funding and liquidity is a rating strength as GIC continues to
benefit from
large deposits from its shareholders and related entities. As
these deposits are
typically short-term and can fluctuate, GIC has also raised
wholesale
medium-term funding to better match its longer-term PI
portfolio. Additionally,
GIC's global markets (GM) business, which comprises a portfolio
of highly rated
and liquid debt securities, equities and funds, serves as a
liquidity pool if
required.
The rating also reflects GIC's strong management team and more
cautious
strategy, particularly in GM, since its past asset quality
problems due to the
global financial crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and SUPPORT RATING
GIC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's view of the
shareholders' propensity to support, specifically any change in
GIC's strategic
importance to the GCC. The ratings are also sensitive to a
change in the
shareholders' ability to provide support, such as multiple
downgrades of the
sovereign ratings (of the shareholders) from the current levels.
A strengthening of the creditworthiness of the shareholders, as
reflected by
upgrades to their ratings, would not necessarily trigger an
upgrade of GIC's
ratings as this would also depend on support propensity
dynamics.
VR
GIC's VR could be downgraded if heightened market risks or a
prolonged
dislocation in wholesale funding markets affects its business
and financial
profile. Upside to the VR is limited at present given GIC's
company profile and
business model risks.
