LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EI Towers
S.p.A.'s (EIT)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB'. The
Outlook on the IDR is Stable.
EIT's ratings take into account what Fitch regards as a stable
cash flow and
long-term visibility of revenues, reflecting the company's
position as Italy's
leading provider of tower infrastructure to the commercial
broadcast TV sector.
Limited exposure and growth emphasis on radio and mobile towers
add a degree of
diversification. In Fitch's view, M&A is likely to be bolt-on
rather than
transformational in nature, although management show an appetite
for more
transformational deals.
Leverage, on both a net debt/EBITDA basis (1.1x at YE15) and
Fitch's key
guideline measure of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage (3.1x),
is low for the rating but our forecasts take into account
management's stated
intention to progressively increase net debt/EBITDA to 2.5x
whether through M&A
or shareholder distributions. The company therefore has a
relatively high level
of leverage headroom at present.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Broadcast Tower Business
EIT is the leading provider of tower infrastructure to the
commercial broadcast
TV sector in Italy; with a portfolio of around 2,300 broadcast
TV towers. The
other main TV infrastructure provider is RaiWay, whose 2,400
sites are dedicated
solely to public broadcaster RAI. TV revenues, accounting for
around 80% of
EIT's 2015 revenues, are based on long-term contracts, typically
ranging between
12 and 20 years, with interim break clauses, and in most cases
subject to
inflation indexation. A portfolio of around 1,000 mobile tower
sites provides
the majority of the balance of revenues; Fitch considers both
revenues streams
to be highly visible in the context of our rating horizon.
TV Towers versus Mobile Infrastructure
Fitch regards broadcast TV towers businesses as moderately more
exposed to
long-term technology risk relative to telecom towers, given the
potential for TV
audience fragmentation, growing over the top (OTT) content
consumption and
evolving TV delivery systems. These risks vary depending on
specific geographic
markets and reflect the degree to which pay-TV has evolved, the
existence of
cable infrastructure, the deployment of (mainly) incumbent fibre
which drives
IPTV take-up, and the availability of local language OTT
content. Our ratings
tend to accommodate higher leverage metrics at a given ratings
level in telecom
towers businesses, where these or similar type risks are not
perceived to exist.
Fitch considers EIT's growth strategy focussed on radio and
mobile businesses as
offering the potential for growth and revenue diversification.
Fitch also views
technological risks related to its TV business to be lower than
in other markets
given the absence of a cable network in Italy, lower level of
fibre roll-out and
low pay-TV and IPTV penetration rates.
Revenue Concentration
Mediaset is Italy's largest provider of commercial broadcast TV
and EIT's anchor
tenant, accounting for 74% of 2015 revenues. This leads to a
degree of revenue
and receivables concentration. However, it is not an overriding
constraint for
the rating given the other key drivers. Nonetheless long-term
trends in
Mediaset's free-to-air TV audience share and viewership are
important. A more
diversified customer base could strengthen the business profile.
We would view
positively a material shift in the weighting of revenues to
mobile.
M&A Ambitions
Management has publicly stated a desire to increase leverage and
take advantage
of a more efficient capital structure and that M&A is its
preferred use of
leverage proceeds. A leverage transforming bid to acquire state
broadcaster
RAI's Raiway broadcast tower subsidiary ran into political
obstacles in 2015,
but was evidence of EIT's ambition. EIT has also reportedly
submitted a proposal
to acquire a controlling stake in Telecom's Italia's (TI) mobile
tower
subsidiary, Inwit. While management changes at TI appear to have
stalled this
process at present, Inwit's scale with a market cap of around
EUR2.5bn (EIT's
market cap EUR1.4bn), further underlines EIT management's
ambition.
Fitch views EIT's scale to potentially act as a constraint to a
successful bid
in an Inwit or similar sized transaction; particularly if the
owner of the
targeted asset were looking to achieve a clean disposal, limited
residual
ownership and maximum cash proceeds. For these reasons, Fitch
expects M&A to
more likely be bolt-on in nature, with management seeking to
acquire small
portfolios of additional towers, where revenues and cash flows
are established
and some operating synergies can be achieved. Management has a
track record of
these acquisitions.
Progressive Leverage Target
Management has stated a net debt/EBITDA target of 2.5x, which it
feels to be
more efficient while expecting to remain an investment grade
company. The
difference between net debt/EBITDA leverage and Fitch's
guideline FFO adjusted
net leverage is currently around 2.0x (YE15 FFI net leverage of
3.1x). However,
the difference between the two metrics will narrow if the
company increases
leverage, given the effect of a higher weighting of on-balance
sheet versus
off-balance sheet debt in the FFO adjusted metric. We forecast
it to reduce to
around 1.6x if the company achieves its target leverage of 2.5x.
At roughly 4.1x
FFO adjusted net leverage management's target of 2.5x would
provide no headroom
compared with a downgrade guideline of 4.0x.
Transponder Costs, Revised Rating Guidelines
Fitch has not traditionally included satellite transponder lease
costs in EIT's
lease adjusted debt calculations; but will now do so to apply
greater
consistency across our portfolio of businesses that employ
satellite leases
within their operating cost base. In 2015, satellite lease costs
add an
incremental 0.4x of lease adjusted leverage. Our downgrade
guidelines have
therefore been widened to take account of this more conservative
approach. The
downgrade guidelines have been revised to include FFO lease
adjusted net
leverage of more than 4.0x; a threshold previously set at 3.75x.
The fixed
charge cover ratio guideline has been widened to below 2.0x;
previously set at
3.0x, reflecting the same methodology point.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for EIT include
- Low single digit core revenue growth driven by small scale
M&A, organic
development and new contracts including a new network management
contract with
Cairo Communications.
- Improvement in EBITDA margins driven by further cost
efficiencies.
- Cash tax rate of 35%.
- Ordinary capex to remain stable at EUR12m.
- Exceptional capex of EUR5m in 2016 relating to the rollout of
the Cairo
Communications multiplexer.
- Net debt / EBITDA leverage to increase progressively through a
combination of
bolt-on M&A and increasing dividends, reflective of higher
targeted leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage would exceed 4.0x
on a sustainable
basis; previously set at 3.75x.
- Expectations that FFO fixed charge cover is likely to remain
below 2.0x
(previously 3.0x) on a consistent basis.
- Any change in regulatory or competitive environment that would
jeopardise
EIT's strong market position as a quasi-utility.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-An upgrade is considered unlikely given EIT's targeted
leverage, M&A ambition,
reliance on commercial broadcast TV, exposure to one key tenant
(Mediaset; 74%
of 2015 revenues) and limited diversification. While the
medium-term risk of DTT
obsolescence in Italy is considered limited, it is possible that
its dominance
could erode over the longer term as other forms of TV
distribution take hold and
content consumption habits fragment.
Despite having received bank offers, the business does not
currently have a
revolving credit facility in place due to sufficient cash
generation and the
option to draw from the EUR140m intra-group current account with
Mediaset. The
group reported cash and equivalents of EUR103.5m as at YE2015,
down from EUR134m
as at YE2014 due to bolt-on acquisitions. The company's EUR230m
bond matures in
2018. While there is maturity concentration, refinancing risk is
not considered
high.
