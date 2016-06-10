(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of La Rioja's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The ratings reflect La Rioja's still rather weak fiscal performance in 2015, a high debt burden and financial support from the central government. The ratings also take into account the region's economic outperformance versus the national economy. The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that the region's fiscal performance will improve gradually while direct debt will remain high until 2017 at 150%-155% of current revenues. KEY RATING DRIVERS Expected Improvement in Operating Performance General elections are scheduled in June 2016, and debate on a new funding system for Spanish regional governments should start afterwards, with a possible review of fiscal policies. Possible debate on the responsibilities of regional governments could also start afterwards, depending on the composition of the new government. This will be an important factor for La Rioja's IDRs, as budget projections could be subject to change. The new regional government approved its first budget in 2016 and, under Fitch's base case scenario, La Rioja's operating margin should improve to 3%-4% in 2016, from about 1% at end-2015. This is based on expected operating revenue growth (5% yoy) from an improving national economy, and also due to a large 2014 revenue settlement from the funding system that La Rioja will receive in 2016. Operating expenditure may grow by a slower 2.5%-3% in 2016, after the autonomous community lifted cost-containment policies introduced in 2009-2014. New Government Following the May 2015 elections, a new coalition government in La Rioja was formed between the former centre-right wing party Partido Popular (PP) and the centre wing party Ciudadanos. This has resulted in a new political agreement that prioritises social care. The new President is Jose Ignacio Ceniceros, who has expressed a strong intention to comply with fiscal targets. Rising Direct Debt La Rioja received a total of EUR273.6m in 2015 from the Financial Facility Fund (FFF) to cover its deficit, debt maturities and debt refinancing. This resulted in a steep increase in direct debt to EUR1.4bn, or 148.4% of current revenue in 2015 (EUR1.2bn, or 136.8% in 2014). La Rioja's financial needs for 2016 are estimated at EUR197m and a further EUR151m for refinancing. This would increase direct debt to EUR1.5bn-EUR1.6bn, or 150%-155% of current revenues, although debt servicing-to-current revenue will fall to 35%-40% for 2016-2017 from 48.7% in 2015. Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayment for the next three years of EUR564m, or 40% of outstanding direct debt at end-2015. However, this is mitigated by the existence of state liquidity mechanisms. State Financial Support At end-2015, state liquidity mechanisms represented around 19% of outstanding direct debt. This followed the central government's move to ratify its financial support on 23 December 2014, by introducing further measures to ease the debt burden of autonomous communities, including, in 2015, zero interest loans. Nevertheless, in 2016, La Rioja is turning to debt capital markets to finance its budgetary needs and debt redemptions. In the first five months of 2016, La Rioja has issued debt of EUR165.3m at low interest rates. Regional Economy Recovering La Rioja shows a better-than-average economic profile, with a GDP per capita 9.5% in 2015 above Spain's average and an employment rate of 51% in 4Q15, compared with the national average of 47%. La Rioja's economy grew 3.2% in 2015 to an estimated nominal EUR7.9bn. The labour market also improved in December 2015 as job creations increased 5.3% since December 2013, after 12.6% jobs were lost in the preceding five years. La Rioja has a higher share of elderly population than Spain (20% versus 18.4%), which translates into more pressure on social public services. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports a positive current balance and reduces direct debt to around 110% of current revenue. A negative operating balance, possibly driven by higher-than-expected operating expenditure growth, could trigger a negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Julia Carner Analyst +34 93 323 8401 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005917 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 