The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's view that following a
further profit
contraction in FY16 (financial year to March), Tereos's
performance should
recover from FY17, supported by a temporary rebound in European
sugar prices,
recovering world sugar prices over the medium term and benefits
from the
company's strategy.
The ratings continue to reflect Tereos's weak credit metrics,
which we expect,
however, to have bottomed out in FY16 as well as a strong
business profile. The
company maintains a strong market position, supported by
well-invested assets,
access to some of the higher-yielding sugarbeet regions in
Europe and growing
diversification in terms of geography and raw materials. The
cooperative
ownership profile of Tereos also contributes to its conservative
financial
policies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Business Profile
The IDR is underpinned by Tereos's strong business profile for
the 'BB'
category, both in operational scope and position in commodity
markets with
potential for long-term growth. Due to its strong market shares
and cost
competitiveness, we expect the group to benefit from a post-2017
deregulated
European sweeteners market. Geographic and product
diversification as well as
efforts to increase efficiency also support Tereos's business
risk profile.
Successful Diversification
Tereos's diversification into the highly cost-competitive
Brazilian sugar market
and into cereals through its 70%-owned subsidiary Tereos
Internacional (TI; 67%
of FY16 group EBITDA) should increase resilience against the
current commodity
down-cycle. TI's contribution to group's EBITDA increased 19%
yoy in FY16,
supported by increased production capacity and efficiency
measures taken over
the past few years in both the sugarcane and the cereals
divisions. Fitch
expects further growth over the next 4 years, even after taking
into account
commodity price volatility.
Although the company's cereals unit revenues and profits (21% of
FY16 group
EBITDA), benefitted from low raw materials and energy costs as
well as higher
ethanol prices in Europe in FY16, they remain exposed to a
challenging European
starch and sweetener market environment characterised by
stagnating demand and
production overcapacity. However, the unit should see lower
volatility as a
result of ongoing cost savings measures, improved raw materials
and geographical
diversification (in Brazil and Asia) as well as an increased
sales mix towards
higher-margin products.
European Sugar Price Adjustment
Similar to other European sugar processors, Tereos's European
sugarbeet business
has suffered a sharp contraction. Its EBITDA dropped in FY16 to
EUR146m, which
is less than a third of its FY13 level, following a steep
decline in EU quota
sugar prices largely linked to the intervention of the European
Commission in
2013.
Positively, European prices are on a recovery path due to the
sector's cutback
in production, leading to a rapid drop in stock-to-use ratios
and supporting our
expectation that FY17 and FY18 the sugarbeet division's EBITDA
should improve.
We expect sugar prices to decrease again in FY19 as they
eventually converge
with international prices, with the removal of the quota regime
in September
2017. While international sugar prices have started to show
signs of improvement
since mid-2015, we conservatively assume a slow recovery over
the rating horizon
to FY20, towards levels that would be below European sugar quota
prices in
FY17-FY18.
European Sugar Exports
European sugar processors currently are unable to compensate low
prices with
increases in sales volumes due to stagnant European demand and
regulatory
constraints on foreign exports until September 2017. However, as
the
third-largest sugarbeet player, Tereos should, once the cap is
lifted, benefit
from its ability to source increased volumes of sugarbeet from
some of the most
efficient farmers in Europe and expand its sales volumes in
Europe and via
exports. This volume increase should allow it to largely
compensate the adverse
impact on its profits (from FY19) from the likely price
reduction. As a result,
we project an only mild reduction of EBITDA from Tereos's
sugarbeet operations
in FY19.
Expected Profit Rebound
We believe that the FY16 results represent the company's lowest
EBITDA point in
the current cycle and expect a profit rebound on the back of a
recovery in sugar
prices and efforts to enhance competitiveness in sugar
processing (both in
Europe and in Brazil),. We also expect growing profit
contribution from the
cereals business, due to a better product mix, larger capacity
and higher
industrial efficiency.
We expect Tereos's underlying profitability, measured as readily
marketable
inventories (RMI)-adjusted EBITDA/gross profit (thus eliminating
price
fluctuations), to improve from FY17. Additionally, once the
current volume
constraints in its sugarbeet division are removed, underlying
profitability
should gradually recover to pre-FY14 levels of above 40% (26% in
FY16).
Expected Improvement of Credit Metrics
Tereos's RMI-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage
rose to 6.1x in
FY16 (FY15: 5.0x) as a result of reduced FFO and RMI value. TI's
gross leverage,
on the other hand, started to improve to 6.3x from 7.5x during
the same period,
due to recovering profitability.
Although these levels are not consistent with the current IDR,
we expect
Tereos's credit metrics to improve from FY17 on a combination of
a modest upturn
in commodity prices, an increase in sugar export volumes and
overall a
strengthened business profile. We expect free cash flow (FCF) to
turn neutral to
positive from FY19 on a sustained basis and RMI-adjusted FFO
gross leverage to
decrease to around 4.0x in FY18, consistent with levels for a
'BB' rating.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Tereos's weak credit metrics is partially mitigated by adequate
financial
flexibility. The latter is supported by strict financial
discipline in
shareholder distributions and M&A spending, adequate liquidity
management and
healthy RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover throughout the
commodity down-cycle.
In the low sugar price environment, cooperative owners have
demonstrated their
financial support to Tereos by accepting a sharp reduction in
price complements
(which Fitch treats as dividends) to EUR5m paid cash in FY15 and
EUR2m in FY16
from EUR57m in FY14. We assume these will remain subdued so long
as the
profitability of Tereos's European sugar business remains low.
Tereos's internal liquidity score, defined as unrestricted cash
plus RMI plus
accounts receivables divided by total current liabilities,
improved to 1.1x in
FY16 from 0.7x in FY14 as management successfully lengthened the
group's average
debt maturity profile. This is consistent with levels for a 'BB'
rating.
Liquidity is further supported by comfortable access to
diversified sources of
external funding. We expect Tereos's RMI-adjusted fixed charge
cover to have
reached its low point in FY16 at 3.0x (TI: 2.7x) and to recover
above 4.0x from
FY18. These levels remain comfortable for the ratings.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Despite limited but growing operational and financial
integration, Tereos
France's (TF) and Tereos's influential control as well as their
legal and
strategic ties with TI are very strong, making the parent and
its subsidiary
intrinsically linked. Tereos will raise its stake in TI in the
coming weeks once
it formally launches its offer to buy out the floating portion
of its shares.
The development of TI has been promoted by Tereos's cooperative
owners through
their financial support. This, together with Tereos's expected
increase in TI's
ownership, signals a strategy to allocate resources towards
international
diversification while enabling greater resilience against
increasingly volatile
commodity markets.
Senior Unsecured Rating Aligned with IDR
According to preliminary bond documentation, the 2020 EUR500m
senior unsecured
notes issued by Tereos Groupe Finance 1 and the planned notes
issue rank pari
passu in the group's debt structure. They are guaranteed on an
unsecured basis
by Tereos, and are therefore subject to structural subordination
not only to
debt at TF but also at the TI level. TI's debt is non-recourse
to TF's assets;
therefore we exclude it from the amount of debt ranking above
the senior
unsecured notes in the payment waterfall in case of default.
However, due to cross-default provisions linking together the
debt of TI's
subsidiaries, TI, TF and Tereos, Tereos's senior unsecured
notes' rating depends
not only on TF's and Tereos's probability of default and the
potential level of
debt ranking ahead of them, but also on TI's probability of
default.
Average Recovery Prospects
Due to the strong linkages between TF, Tereos and TI, the senior
unsecured notes
rating is derived from the consolidated group's IDR of 'BB'.
Usually, for
issuers rated in the 'BB' category (a transitional territory
between
investment-grade and highly speculative), prior-ranking debt
constituting
2x-2.5x EBITDA indicates a high likelihood of subordination and
lower recoveries
for unsecured debt.
As we expect a recovery in EBITDA from the sugarbeet business,
we believe the
level of senior secured (or other form of prior-ranking) debt
leverage at TF is
unlikely to rise beyond 2.0x within the next three years. We
believe TF (or
Tereos) is unlikely to increase its debt to support other group
entities. In
addition, existing committed debt ranking ahead of the senior
unsecured notes
relates to TF's EUR400m revolving credit facility (RCF), which
exclusively funds
working capital needs throughout the year. Based on the
company's historical
intra-year working capital needs, average intra-year outstanding
RCF amounts are
unlikely to rise beyond 2.0x TF's EBITDA. Therefore the senior
unsecured notes
are rated at the same level as the group's IDR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual increase in revenues in the mid-single digits, driven
by recovering
sugar prices (in FY17 and FY18 in Europe and, more slowly,
towards FY20
globally) and growing volumes from all of the group's businesses
- Gradual EBITDA margin improvement towards 12% in FY20 (FY16:
10%) driven by
higher capacity utilisation rates, a better product mix,
improved cost
competitiveness, and to a lesser extent, recovering
international sugar prices
- Average annual capex of approximately EUR390m between FY17 and
FY18 as the
group continues to invest in its cost base and in production
capacity, before
falling to EUR300m in FY20
- Price complements (dividends) paid to cooperative members to
remain at
negligible levels.
- Mildly negative annual FCF over FY16-FY18, before turning
consistently
positive from FY19.
- Minor M&A disbursements including outflow for the planned
minority buy-out at
TI in FY17
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Strengthening of profitability (excluding price
fluctuations), as measured by
RMI-adjusted EBITDAR/gross profit, reflecting reasonable
capacity utilisation
rates in the sugarbeet business and overall increased efficiency
- At least neutral FCF while maintaining strict financial
discipline
- FFO gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) consistently below 3.5x at
Tereos group
level and 4.0x at TI level.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Inability to sustainably maintain cost savings derived from
efficiency
programmes or excessive idle capacity in different market
segments, leading to
RMI-adjusted EBITDAR/gross profit remaining weak
- Inability to return consolidated FFO to approximately USD0.5bn
(FY16:
USD0.3bn) and to improve profitability and cash flow generation
- Reduced financial flexibility as reflected in FFO fixed charge
cover
(RMI-adjusted) falling below 3.0x,
- FFO gross leverage (RMI-adjusted) above 4.5x at Tereos group
level (5.0x at TI
level) on a sustained level.
Summary of Financial Statements Adjustments:
Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding a multiple of 6x of
yearly operating
lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR38m for FY16). The
multiple of 6x
reflects operating lease expenses related to the group's
Brazilian operations.
RMI: Fitch calculates Tereos's and TI's financial ratios by
excluding the debt
and the interest costs used to finance those RMIs for which the
agency has
reasonable assurance from management that they are protected
against price risk.
In FY16 Fitch judged EUR334m of Tereos's inventories as readily
marketable,
based on EUR595m of inventories of finished products. Therefore
Fitch adjusted
the group's debt and gross cash interest down by EUR334m and
EUR29m
respectively.
Factoring: Fitch views the group's factoring programme as an
alternative to
secured debt, and therefore adjusts Tereos's FY16 total debt by
the amount of
receivables sold and derecognised at end-FY16 (EUR128m). Fitch
has also
decreased the group's working capital inflow (included in
Fitch's FCF
calculation) by the year-on-year increase in outstanding
factoring funding at
closing, i.e. EUR31.5m. Cash flow from financing (excluded from
Fitch's FCF
calculation) has been increased by the same amount.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
