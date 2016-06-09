(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Santander
Consumer Bank AS's
(SCB) EUR2.5bn euro medium-term note programme an expected
Long-term rating of
'A-(EXP)' and an expected Short-term rating of 'F2(EXP)'.
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming
to information already received.
The ratings apply only to senior unsecured issuance. It should
be noted that
there is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will
be assigned a
rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under
the programme will
have the same rating as the programme rating.
SCB has a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook
and a Short-Term IDR of 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme's ratings are driven by and equalised with SCB's
Long- and
Short-Term IDRs. Fitch views the likelihood of default on senior
unsecured notes
under this programme would reflect the likelihood of default of
the bank.
The IDRs of SCB are driven by institutional support from and
equalised with
those of its ultimate and direct parent Banco Santander, S.A.
(A-/Stable/a-) and
group subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF;
A-/Stable/bbb+), which is
100%-owned by Banco Santander. Fitch expects Banco Santander to
provide support
directly or via SCF in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The EMTN programme's ratings are primarily sensitive to a change
to SCB's Long-
and Short-Term IDRs.
SCB's IDRs would move in line with Banco Santander's (and hence
SCF's) IDRs and
are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in
its ultimate
parent's IDRs. While it is not our base case, SCB's ratings
would also be
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of Banco Santander's
propensity to
support SCB, particularly should it become significantly less
integrated with
the group, leading Fitch to no longer view SCB as a core
subsidiary. This would
result in SCB's IDRs being notched down from those of SCF and
Banco Santander.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Bengtsson
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1664
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005792
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
