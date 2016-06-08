(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 07 (Fitch) The Philippines' first nation-wide
residential
real-estate price index provides valuable information on the
state of the
property market and is consistent with the overall strengthening
of market and
regulatory tools and frameworks, says Fitch Ratings. The
broad-based residential
price index, which was released by the central bank on Monday,
will enhance the
information available for policymaking, improve market
transparency and should
be positive for banks' risk monitoring.
Data released showed brisk but not excessive property price
growth, suggesting
that robust real-estate activity over the last few years has not
led to
significant overheating in the property market.
Loans for real-estate purposes, which make up about 19% of total
loans, have
increased rapidly since 2010, raising questions around potential
over-heating in
the property market. Property lending rose at an average of 22%
a year from
2010-2013, well ahead of overall average loan growth of around
12%. Real-estate
lending growth has slowed since then, following tighter
regulations introduced
in 2014, which include a real-estate stress test and 60% cap on
property
collateral values. However, real-estate lending growth remains
high, with an
annualised increase of 17% for June 2014 to end-2015.
Fitch assesses that rated banks in the Philippines have mostly
managed their
property risks prudently amid rapid lending growth, with
adequate risk controls
and lending standards in place. Notably too, the increases in
the price index-
though a limited dataset thus far - do not appear untenable
alongside continued
strong economic growth. Real GDP in the Philippines expanded
5.8% in 2015 and
Fitch expects this to accelerate to above 6% this year. The
price index for the
National Capital Region around Manila increased 9.7% yoy for
1Q16 and rose 9.4%
in areas outside Metro Manila.
Rising incomes amid sustained economic growth should continue to
drive robust
real estate activity and loan growth for the Philippines banking
sector through
the medium term. Property prices are an important
macro-prudential risk
indicator and excessive price inflation can be a sign of
speculative
over-heating, leading to elevated risks to bank asset quality
and profitability.
For now, this does not appear to be the case in the Philippines
and asset
quality remains benign amid what appears to be sustainable price
appreciation.
Residential and commercial real estate NPL ratios were 3.1% and
1.6%
respectively at end-2015.
Data for the index was contributed by 93 of 109 universal,
commercial and thrift
banks in the Philippines and should capture a significant
portion of the overall
banking system.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
