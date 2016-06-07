(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupe
BPCE's (GBPCE),
BPCE S.A.'s and subsidiaries' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A' and
Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
stable.
GBPCE is a cooperative banking group. Its banking networks,
Banque Populaire
(BPs) and Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance (CEPs), and central
body (BPCE S.A)
are bound by a cross-support mechanism according to the French
Financial and
Monetary Code.
The ratings actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
the three large
French cooperative banking groups rated by Fitch. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
GBPCE's IDRs, Viability Rating (VR) and senior debt rating
reflect its strong
company profile, mostly focused on low risk retail banking,
conservative risk
appetite, and strengthening capitalisation. They also reflect
somewhat weaker
profitability than similarly rated peers.
GBPCE is the second-largest French retail banking group, with
average market
shares of 22% in customer deposits and savings, and 21% in
customer loans
providing it with recurring revenue streams. It conducts its
business mainly via
its two leading banking franchises, BPs and CEPs.
Like its domestic peers, GBPCE is suffering from the low
interest rate
environment and strong competitive pressure, in particular in
housing lending in
France. Retail banking revenues will remain under pressure in
2016. However, the
diversification of the group's activities should mitigate the
impact. Lower
cross-selling rates than at its main competitors mean that there
is scope for
increased savings, including insurance, product and specialised
financing sales.
GBPCE also has a strong asset management franchise, supporting
recurring
earnings generation. We expect to see more revenue synergies
combined with tight
cost control in 2016, supported by the three mergers of regional
banks launched
early 2016.
Fitch expects GBPCE's asset quality to remain satisfactory.
Lending quality is
in line with French peers, reflecting prudent underwriting and a
focus on
low-risk mortgage loans. Reserve coverage is moderate and
slightly weaker than
at peers, but the group holds collateral in most transactions.
Foreign lending
is lower than that of the large French banks and focusses on
large corporate
financing.
Capitalisation is sound and improving from solid internal
capital generation.
The focus on asset light businesses and a modest dividend payout
should also
support further increases in the capital ratios. At end-March
2016, the fully
loaded CET1 ratio estimated by the bank was 13%.
GBPCE benefits from a strong and stable deposit base, coming
mostly from its
retail networks in France. The loans/deposits ratio remained
somehow higher than
most French peers at end-2015, largely a result of its two
largest subsidiaries
(Natixis and Credit Foncier de France) remaining mostly
wholesale funded.
Liquidity management is prudent and liquid assets largely cover
short-term
wholesale funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
GBPCE's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
French sovereign in the event that the group becomes non-viable.
The EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution
Mechanism provide a
framework for resolving banks in the eurozone that is likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or
ahead of a bank
receiving sovereign support.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The regional banks, the BPs and CEPs, and the central body (BPCE
S.A) are bound
by a cross-support mechanism according to the French Financial
and Monetary
Code. Accordingly, Fitch has the same IDRs for GBPCE and BPCE
S.A. The IDRs also
apply to the BPs and CEPs. In line with our criteria, we do not
assign a VR or a
Support Rating to the subsidiaries.
BPCE S.A is legally committed to maintain adequate liquidity and
solvency for
the entities affiliated to it. The affiliation with BPCE S.A.
includes over 100
entities, including the group's primary subsidiaries (Natixis,
Credit Foncier de
France, Banque Palatine and BPCE International et Outre-Mer).
The Long- and
Short-Term IDRs of Natixis, Credit Foncier de France and Banque
Palatine are
therefore equalised with those of GBPCE.
Natixis has some debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations
(AA/Stable/F1+), a special agency controlled by the French
state. The Long- and
Short-Term ratings of these securities are aligned with those of
Caisse des
Depots et Consignations.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BPCE S.A.
and Natixis are
notched down from GBPCE's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below GBPCE's VR to reflect
the
above-average loss severity of this type of debt.
The innovative and non-innovative Tier 1 securities and
preferred stock are
rated four notches below GBPCE's VR to reflect the higher than
average loss
severity risk of these securities (two notches from the VR) as
well as high risk
of non-performance (an additional two notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative pressure on GBPCE's VR could come from significant
erosion in asset
quality or if the bank fails to maintain capital and leverage
ratios in line
with similarly rated peers.
An upgrade would be contingent on a material improvement in
recurring
profitability, likely arising from broader cross-selling among
the group,
together with strong liquidity management and continued
improvement in capital
ratios to bring them in line with higher rated peers'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of GBPCE's Support Rating and upward revision of its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The affiliated subsidiaries' IDRs will continue to move in
tandem with those of
GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which
Fitch views as
extremely unlikely.
The Long and Short-Term ratings of Natixis's guaranteed debt are
sensitive to
any rating action on the guarantor, Caisse des Depots et
Consignations.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated and hybrid debt are primarily
sensitive in GBPCE's
VR. The ratings of innovative and non-innovative Tier 1
securities and preferred
stock are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the
probability of
their non-performance relative to the risk captured in GBPCE's
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Groupe BPCE
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
BPCE S.A.
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-Term affirmed at 'A' and Short-Term
affirmed at 'F1'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Innovative Tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Non-innovative tier 1: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Natixis
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Market linked notes: affirmed at 'A(emr)'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A' and Short-term
affirmed at 'F1'
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
Long-term affirmed at 'AA' and Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'
Debt issuance programme guaranteed by BPCE S.A.: Long-term
affirmed at 'A' and
Short-term affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt guaranteed by Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC):
affirmed at 'AA'
Certificate of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
NBP Capital Trust I
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Credit Foncier de France
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-Term affirmed at 'A' and Short-Term
affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
Certificate of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Banque Palatine
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
Certificate of Deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
The following entities' Long-Term IDRs have been affirmed at
'A'/Stable Outlook
and their Short-Term IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1':
Banque Populaire Atlantique
Banque Populaire Bourgogne, Franche-Comte
Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique
Banque Populaire Cote d'Azur
Banque Populaire d'Alsace- Lorraine-Champagne
Banque Populaire de l'Ouest
Banque Populaire des Alpes
Banque Populaire du Massif-Central
Banque Populaire du Nord
Banque Populaire du Sud
Banque Populaire Loire et Lyonnais
Banque Populaire Occitane
Banque Populaire Provencale et Corse
Banque Populaire Rives de Paris
Banque Populaire Val-de-France
BRED - Banque Populaire
CASDEN - Banque Populaire
Groupe Credit Cooperatif
Credit Maritime Mutuel
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Alsace
Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance d'Auvergne et du Limousin
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Bourgogne Franche-Comte
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Bretagne-Pays de Loire
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Cote d'Azur
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Ile-de-France
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance du Languedoc Roussillon
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire-Centre
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Loire Drome Ardeche
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Lorraine-Champagne-Ardenne
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Midi Pyrenees
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Nord France Europe
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Normandie
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Picardie
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance Provence Alpes Corse
Caisse d'Epargne et de Prevoyance de Rhone Alpes
Credit Cooperatif:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BMTN Programme: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
