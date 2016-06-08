(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a
Negative Outlook,
and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340m euro medium-term
programme (EMTN) at
'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250m French commercial paper
(billets de
tresorerie; BT) programme at 'F1+'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch classifies SEMAPA as a credit-linked entity under its
public-sector
entities rating criteria, due to tight control by and strong
support from its
92% owner and public sponsor, the City of Paris
(AA/Negative/F1+). Despite its
large development projects, SEMAPA is rated one notch below its
sponsor as we do
not consider SEMAPA to be a priority for the City of Paris in
times of financial
distress. The Outlook on SEMAPA reflects that on the city.
As a public limited company (SPLA), SEMAPA can only be owned by
local
authorities. The city exercises strong administrative, legal and
financial
oversight over SEMAPA, in the same way it oversees its own
departments. Fitch
believes this should help keep SEMAPA's budget in check and to
anticipate
potential cash flow problems.
SEMAPA's debt (EUR430.7m at end-2015) is not consolidated with
Paris's accounts,
but the city guarantees EUR380.5m of SEMAPA's debt. In response
to SEMAPA's
increasing financial requirements, the City of Paris has decided
to increase the
total amount of loans which can be guaranteed to EUR456m,
representing 80% of
the total EUR570m loans dedicated to the "Paris Rive Gauche"
(PRG) project, for
which SEMAPA is the urban developer.
SEMAPA can only operate within the mandates its shareholders
assign to it, and
in accordance with the law, it is only allowed to develop on
territory that
belongs to its shareholders. In the medium term, SEMAPA could be
entrusted with
new development projects assigned by the City of Paris,
representing an increase
of 30% of its programme workload. Its current activity is mainly
concentrated on
the PRG project, which represents 90% of SEMAPA's total revenue
Fitch views SEMAPA's business risk as limited given that the
financial risk of
the company's activities is mostly borne by the City of Paris,
which means the
city is ultimately responsible for SEMAPA's rights and
obligations at the end of
each project. In case of modifications to a project or extension
of the date of
expiry (at was the case for the PRG project in 2015), Paris's
financial
contribution is adjusted to balance the project's budget. At
end-2015, all
operations managed by SEMAPA posted a balanced result.
SEMAPA's activities consist of acquiring land and subsequently
monetising the
assets it develops. Due to the limited equity (EUR8m at
end-2015) relative to
the size of the operations, SEMAPA is forced to rely on external
financing.
Fitch expects financial needs to increase to peak at EUR438m in
2017, from an
expected EUR346.4m in 2016.
To cover its financing needs, in addition to bank loans, SEMAPA
has diversified
its funding with a euro medium-term notes (EMTN) programme with
a ceiling of
EUR340m (of which 80% can be guaranteed by Paris) and a EUR250m
commercial paper
programme. This diversification reduces the risk of refinancing
in the medium
term. SEMAPA also plans to coordinate its debt-raising with that
of the City of
Paris in order to take advantage of the sponsor's reputation on
debt capital
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on the City of Paris would be reflected in
SEMAPA's ratings.
Changes indicating a weakening of the city's control and
financial support of
SEMAPA could have a negative impact on its ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005741
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.