(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SEMAPA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with a Negative Outlook, and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed SEMAPA's EUR340m euro medium-term programme (EMTN) at 'AA-'/'F1+' and the company's EUR250m French commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT) programme at 'F1+' KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch classifies SEMAPA as a credit-linked entity under its public-sector entities rating criteria, due to tight control by and strong support from its 92% owner and public sponsor, the City of Paris (AA/Negative/F1+). Despite its large development projects, SEMAPA is rated one notch below its sponsor as we do not consider SEMAPA to be a priority for the City of Paris in times of financial distress. The Outlook on SEMAPA reflects that on the city. As a public limited company (SPLA), SEMAPA can only be owned by local authorities. The city exercises strong administrative, legal and financial oversight over SEMAPA, in the same way it oversees its own departments. Fitch believes this should help keep SEMAPA's budget in check and to anticipate potential cash flow problems. SEMAPA's debt (EUR430.7m at end-2015) is not consolidated with Paris's accounts, but the city guarantees EUR380.5m of SEMAPA's debt. In response to SEMAPA's increasing financial requirements, the City of Paris has decided to increase the total amount of loans which can be guaranteed to EUR456m, representing 80% of the total EUR570m loans dedicated to the "Paris Rive Gauche" (PRG) project, for which SEMAPA is the urban developer. SEMAPA can only operate within the mandates its shareholders assign to it, and in accordance with the law, it is only allowed to develop on territory that belongs to its shareholders. In the medium term, SEMAPA could be entrusted with new development projects assigned by the City of Paris, representing an increase of 30% of its programme workload. Its current activity is mainly concentrated on the PRG project, which represents 90% of SEMAPA's total revenue Fitch views SEMAPA's business risk as limited given that the financial risk of the company's activities is mostly borne by the City of Paris, which means the city is ultimately responsible for SEMAPA's rights and obligations at the end of each project. In case of modifications to a project or extension of the date of expiry (at was the case for the PRG project in 2015), Paris's financial contribution is adjusted to balance the project's budget. At end-2015, all operations managed by SEMAPA posted a balanced result. SEMAPA's activities consist of acquiring land and subsequently monetising the assets it develops. Due to the limited equity (EUR8m at end-2015) relative to the size of the operations, SEMAPA is forced to rely on external financing. Fitch expects financial needs to increase to peak at EUR438m in 2017, from an expected EUR346.4m in 2016. To cover its financing needs, in addition to bank loans, SEMAPA has diversified its funding with a euro medium-term notes (EMTN) programme with a ceiling of EUR340m (of which 80% can be guaranteed by Paris) and a EUR250m commercial paper programme. This diversification reduces the risk of refinancing in the medium term. SEMAPA also plans to coordinate its debt-raising with that of the City of Paris in order to take advantage of the sponsor's reputation on debt capital markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES A rating action on the City of Paris would be reflected in SEMAPA's ratings. Changes indicating a weakening of the city's control and financial support of SEMAPA could have a negative impact on its ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111

Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) 