(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the the
Royal Bank of
Canada's (RBC; 'AA'/'F1+'/Outlook Negative) legislative mortgage
covered bonds
at 'AAA' with a Stable Rating Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAA' rating on RBC's legislative mortgage covered bonds is
based on the
issuer's 'AA' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the unchanged
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk). Fitch also takes into account
the program's
contractual asset percentage (AP) of 93%, which is more
conservative than
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 94%.
The Stable Outlook for the covered bonds rating is due to the
Stable Outlook on
the Canadian sovereign and RBC's support of the program. Since
bail-in is not an
explicit provision under the current Canadian framework, in
Fitch's view, the
IDR remains a satisfactory indicator of the likelihood that the
recourse against
the cover pool would be enforced, and no IDR uplift is
applicable.
The 94% 'AAA' breakeven AP, corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralization
(OC) of 6.4% is driven by the cover pool's 'AAA' stress credit
loss of 6.7%
followed by the 'AAA' stress asset disposal loss which increased
the OC by 1.3%.
The 'AAA' stress cash flow valuation component leads to a
decrease in the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by .7%. The 6.7% 'AAA' credit loss represents the
impact on the
breakeven OC from the 18.56% weighted average (WA) default rate
and the 66.33%
WA average recovery rate for the mortgage cover assets. The
breakeven AP
considers whether timely payments are met in a 'AA' scenario and
tests for
recoveries given default of at least 91% in an 'AAA' scenario,
this is why the
sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than RBC's 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
Canadian covered bond program documents include a feature called
the Selected
Assets Required Amount (SARA) clause, which places some
conditions on the sale
of assets in the event of an issuer default. Fitch has
considered the impact of
this clause by modelling an issuer default in each of the first
six quarters and
before the first benchmark covered bond maturity and determined
that the
overcollateralization level is sufficient for all possible sale
periods under a
given rating scenario.
The following criteria variations were applied during the
analysis of this
program. Fitch utilized the Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan
Loss Model
Criteria for the asset analysis of the RBC covered pool. For the
cash flow
analysis, Fitch assumed that the defaults on the assets occurred
at 25% per year
for four years, the servicing fee was .32%, the negative spread
on cash
reinvestments was .10%, and prepayment assumptions of 5% and 30%
were used.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by four or more notches to
'A-' or below; or
(ii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of 94%. The covered bonds' rating could be
maintained even if
the D-Cap was reduced to 0 (full discontinuity), subject to a
satisfactory level
of AP, given the issuer's current IDR of 'AA' which enables the
bonds to reach
'AAA' taking only recoveries into account.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Canadian Residential Mortgage Loan Loss Model Criteria (pub. 16
Apr 2015)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 May
2014)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 14 May 2014)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 11 Mar 2016)
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum (pub. 23 Sep 2015)
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
