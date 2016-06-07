(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Marriott
International Inc.'s (Marriott; MAR) planned $1.5 billion,
multi-tranche
unsecured notes issuance.
The Rating Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end
of the release.
On June 7, 2016, Marriott announced two tranches (series Q and
R) of senior
unsecured notes with anticipated gross proceeds totaling $1.5
billion. One
series will mature in January 2022 and the other during June
2026. Tranche
sizing and pricing is not currently available.
The notes rank pari passu with all of Marriott's senior
unsecured debt and will
be issued under its indenture dated Nov. 16, 1998. Marriott is
obligated to
repurchase the notes at 101% of par upon change of control,
defined as a
transfer of more than 50% of voting stock, subject to a
ratings-based trigger.
The notes do not contain any financial covenants, similar to
Marriott's existing
bonds.
Marriott will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes,
which may include
acquisitions, such as its planned purchase of Starwood Hotels &
Resorts, Inc.
which the company anticipates completing in July.
Fitch estimates that Marriott's leverage will increase to the
mid-3.0x range at
merger closing and return to within the company's 3.0x to 3.25x
policy target by
year-end 2016.
As previously disclosed, Marriott revised its Starwood
acquisition consideration
to $13.6 billion in mid-March in response to a competitive bid
for Starwood by
an investor consortium. The consideration amount is net of $900
million of
Starwood cash and includes a $3.6 billion cash component (up
from a previously
negligible amount) that Marriott plans to fund with a similar
amount of
borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch continues to see positive ratings momentum for Marriott
International
stemming from its planned merger with Starwood. However, less
creditor-friendly
financial terms associated with Marriott's revised offer for
Starwood increases
execution risk and will likely delay the revision of our
Positive Outlook
towards the latter part of the one- to two-year Rating Outlook
horizon.
Fitch believes the company is committed to its 3.0x-3.25x
leverage policy
target, and Marriott demonstrated its willingness and ability to
reign in share
repurchases during the Great Recession. The company did not
repurchase any
shares during 2009 and 2010, which allowed for $1.3 billion of
debt reduction.
MORE EXECUTION RISK
Fitch sees more merger-related execution risk from Marriott's
revised offer.
Increasing the cash component is a riskier strategy,
particularly in the context
of an extended lodging cycle where revenue growth is slowing and
supply is
accelerating.
Marriott will need to execute on asset sales and pull back on
share repurchases
to return leverage to within its policy target range by the end
of this year.
Volatile capital markets could make selling Starwood's roughly
$2.3 billion
owned-hotel portfolio more challenging, although Fitch believes
the high-quality
portfolio of assets will generate strong institutional investor
interest.
Marriott could also face pressure from equity investors to
sustain a higher
level of share repurchases and delay de-leveraging during the
year, depending on
how its shares perform.
Marriott boosted its merger-related cost savings synergies
target to $250
million from $200 million in tandem with announcing its revised
Starwood merger
offer. The company also gave more attention to potential revenue
synergies
through enhanced RevPAR penetration for Starwood brands and new
unit growth,
although it has not included revenue synergies in its guidance.
MERGER BENEFITS UNCHANGED
Fitch affirmed its 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and 'F2'
Short-Term IDR for Marriott and revised the company's Rating
Outlook to Positive
from Stable on Nov. 16, 2015, following the Starwood acquisition
announcement.
Fitch believes Marriott's credit profile will be more consistent
with a 'BBB+'
IDR after combining with Starwood, even with its unchanged
financial policy that
includes managing adjusted leverage at its stated 3.0x to 3.25x
target.
Fitch expects the acquisition to lower Marriott's business risk
profile and
improve profitability, which should enhance the company's
ability to navigate
future lodging cycle downturns. The combined company will have
the largest
high-quality, internationally recognized brand portfolio in the
industry (30
brands). Acquiring Starwood will also enhance Marriott's
position in advanced
emerging markets.
Fitch would likely revise its Rating Outlook for Marriott
International to
Stable from Positive if Marriott does not acquire Starwood as
planned.
DEAL SUBJECT TO FURTHER APPROVALS
Marriott has received U.S. regulatory approval to purchase
Starwood, but still
requires the approvals of select EU and China regulators before
it can close on
the Starwood acquisition.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--U.S. lodging industry RevPAR growth increases by 4%-5% during
2016 and
decelerates, but remains positive, to the mid- to
low-single-digit range for the
balance of the forecast period;
--Fee revenue grows in-line with gross potential revenue (GPR is
a Fitch
estimate of total system-wide room revenue from which Marriott
can receive
fees);
--Franchise fees as a percentage of GPR increase due to limited
service
additions in North America that are weighted towards the
franchise model, as
opposed to managed or owned;
-- Marriott's leverage increases to approximately 3.5x on
consummating its
Starwood acquisition and returns to the company's 3.0x to 3.25x
leverage target
within 12-24 months.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--To resolve the Positive Outlook, Fitch will consider
Marriott's progress
toward returning leverage to its 3.0x to 3.25x target, the level
of merger cost
savings achieved and the combined company's gross and net unit
growth during the
one- to two-year Rating Outlook horizon. Fitch views the latter
as a proxy from
market/franchisee acceptance of the combination.
--Fitch would consider revising the Outlook to Stable from
Positive if
management changes its financial policy and opts to maintain
leverage at a level
higher than 3.0x to 3.25x.
--Fitch expects Marriot to pull back on investment spending and
share
repurchases, as well as its commercial paper balance in the
event of a
significant downturn. A negative rating action could take place
if Marriott
chose not to adjust its capital allocation in a downturn
scenario.
--A negative rating action could also occur if a lodging
industry downturn
occurs that is more severe than Fitch's stress case scenarios,
which contemplate
industrywide RevPAR declines of 13%-15%. Due at least in part to
the more
attractive supply growth environment relative to the last
recessions, Fitch
believes RevPAR declines would be somewhat less severe than the
20% declines
experienced in 2008 to 2009.
--Marriott's 'F2' short-term rating is supported by its back-up
liquidity
coverage from its RCF and sufficient internally generated
sources of liquidity
to amply cover near-term debt service. If these liquidity
measures deteriorate
over time, there could be pressure on the 'F2' rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Marriott as follows:
Marriott International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Marriott RHG Acquisition B.V.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--Senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes due 2026 at 'BBB'.
