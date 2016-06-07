(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
rating of
'BBB(EXP)' to Voya Financial, Inc.'s (Voya) $500 million
issuance of 3.65%
senior notes due June 13, 2026 and $300 million issuance of 4.8%
senior notes
due June 13, 2046. The offering is expected to close on June 13,
2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
This new issue is rated equivalent to the ratings of Voya's
existing senior
debt. Proceeds from this new issue will be used to fund Voya's
proposed cash
tender offer for up to $800 million of currently outstanding
debt. Financial
leverage was approximately 22% at March 31, 2016, unchanged from
year-end 2015.
Fitch affirmed Voya's and its insurance operating subsidiaries
ratings on April
7, 2016. The Rating Outlook is Stable. For more details, see
Fitch's press
release at www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Continued growth in operating profitability that leads to an
improvement in
operating ROE to over 11%;
--Sustained maintenance of GAAP adjusted operating
earnings-based interest
coverage of more than 10x;
--Private sale of closed-block book at good value with boost to
capitalization
and reduction in volatility and risk;
--Reported RBC above 450% and financial leverage below 20%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in reported RBC below 375%;
--Financial leverage exceeding 30%;
--Significant adverse operating results that lead to GAAP
adjusted operating
earnings-based interest coverage below 6x;
--Material reserve charges required in the company's
insurance/variable annuity
books.
The rating of the Voya Holdings Inc. notes is directly linked to
the credit
quality of ING Group, the guarantee provider. A change in
Fitch's assessment of
the credit quality of ING Group would automatically result in a
change of the
rating on the Voya Holdings Inc. notes. Any change in Fitch's
view on the
contract of guarantee, or deterioration in the credit quality of
the
counterparties may result in a downgrade of the notes.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following expected ratings:
Voya Financial, Inc.
--3.65% senior notes due June 13, 2026 'BBB(EXP)';
--4.8% senior notes due June 13, 2046 'BBB(EXP)'.
Fitch currently rates Voya and its subsidiaries as follows:
Voya Financial, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 'BBB';
--2.9% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2018 'BBB';
--5.7% senior notes due July 15, 2043 'BBB';
--5.65% fixed-to-floating junior subordinated notes due May 15,
2053 'BB+'.
Voya Retirement Insurance and Annuity Company
Voya Insurance and Annuity Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York
Security Life of Denver Insurance Company
--IFS 'A'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II
--8.424% Trust Preferred Stock 'BB+'.
Peachtree Corners Funding Trust
--$500 million of 3.976% pre-capitalized trust securities due
2025 'BBB'.
Voya Holdings Inc.
--7.25% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2023 'A+';
--7.63% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2026 'A+';
--6.97% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2036 'A+'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 7, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
