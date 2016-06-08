(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Home
Credit & Finance Bank's (HCFB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to Stable
from Negative and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+'. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
The revision of the Outlook reflects reduced downside risks to
HCFB's
capitalisation due to recent improvement in asset quality and
consequently
performance, which almost reached break-even in 1Q16, albeit
partly due to the
solid earnings of the Kazakh subsidiary. However, the 'B+' IDR
continues to
reflect the bank's focus on the risky and overheated Russian
consumer finance
market and therefore vulnerable asset quality and performance.
On the positive
side, the ratings continue to consider HCFB's reasonable capital
and liquidity
buffers.
HCFB's annualised credit losses (calculated as an increase in
loans 90 days
overdue (non-performing loans) plus write-offs, divided by the
average
performing loans) improved markedly to moderate 13%-14% in
1Q16-2H15 from a very
high 23-24% in 1H15-2014. Fitch believes that the primary reason
for asset
quality improvement is HCFB's reduced risk appetite, reflected
by reduced
acceptance rates and more limited loan issuance (gross loans
shrank by 7% in
1Q16 and 29% in 2015). Another reason for improvement is the
ultimate maturity
of most risky loans issued during 2012-2013 when HCFB was
growing very fast with
more relaxed loan approval criteria.
Fitch believes that credit losses could remain stable throughout
2016 or even
slightly reduce, although there are still considerable downside
asset quality
risks stemming from the weaker economic environment. Consumer
finance borrowers
in Russia are highly leveraged and have small to average
incomes, which have
fallen in real terms due to high inflation and increasing living
costs. However,
in Fitch's view, these downside asset quality risks are largely
captured by
HCFB's relatively low 'B+' rating.
HCFB became slightly below break-even in 1Q16 (net loss of
RUB0.2bn or 0.5% of
end-1Q16 equity)) after reporting significant losses in
2015-2014. 1Q16 net
results were boosted by around RUB0.5bn income from the Kazakh
subsidiary, but
this was offset by a RUB0.6bn FX loss from rouble appreciation,
while HCFB's
core retail business was profitable. We believe the bank will
end 2016 with a
small profit, assuming that credit losses remain stable at
around 12%-13%. The
longer-term performance is difficult to forecast due to the
uncertain prospects
for saturated consumer finance lending in Russia and
competition, particularly
from larger universal banks, which benefit from cheaper funding
and stronger
cross-selling potential.
Risks around capital have reduced along with gradual
stabilisation of asset
quality and performance. Capitalisation is reasonable with 15.9%
Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio at end-1Q16. The regulatory Tier-1 capital
ratio is much
tighter at 7.7% (minimum 6.625% including capital conservation
buffer) at
end-April 2016, due to more stringent risk-weighting on consumer
finance loans
and sizeable operational risk component. However, the latter
may gradually
decrease in the next few years. Despite previous significant
losses, HCFB
managed to ease capital pressure in 2014-2015 by de-leveraging
and selling of
high-margin retail loans with prohibitively high risk-weights to
related
parties. Capital ratios are unlikely to drop in the near term
due to the
improved bottom line and limited growth prospects.
Funding and liquidity remains a rating strength. HCFB is funded
with retail
deposits (77% of end-1Q16 liabilities), which are very granular
and rather
stable (although price-sensitive) as around 90% of customers are
covered by
state deposit insurance. The nearest potential wholesale debt
repayment is in
2018 due to put option on USD230m (8% of total liabilities)
subordinated
Eurobond issued followed by another put option on another
subordinated Eurobond
issue of USD165m (6% of total liabilities) in 2019. At end-April
2016, HCFB's
liquidity buffer equaled a solid RUB38bn or 22% of total
liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HCFB's '5' Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that support
from the banks'
shareholders, although possible, cannot be relied upon. The
Support Rating and
Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the fact that
support from the
Russian authorities, although possible given HCFB's considerable
deposit base,
cannot be relied upon due to HCFB's still small size and lack of
overall
systemic importance. Accordingly, the HCFB's IDRs are based on
its intrinsic
financial strength, as reflected by its VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT
HCFB's subordinated debt ratings are notched down once from its
VR, in line with
Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HCFB's IDRs remain highly sensitive to asset quality,
performance and capital.
Downside pressure on the ratings would stem from renewed asset
quality
deterioration if it leads to significant bottom line losses and
erodes HCFB's
capital buffer. An upgrade of HCFB's ratings would probably
require an
improvement in economic environment. However, significant
progress in further
asset quality and profitability strengthening, along with
gradual pick up in
loan growth would be credit positive.
HCFB's Support Rating could be upgraded and the Support Rating
Floor revised if
HCFB's systemic importance markedly increases but Fitch views
this as highly
unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
HCFB
Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlooks revised to
Stable from Negative
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA) Long-term
rating: affirmed at
'B', Recovery Rating 'RR5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street,
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005758
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.