SYDNEY, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia-based Coca-Cola
Amatil Limited's (CCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and its short-term IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch expects CCL's credit metrics to improve as it continues to
address
challenges in its Australian Beverage and Indonesian businesses.
The Australian
Beverage business is also expected to benefit from the new
20-year distribution
agreement with Monster energy drinks, allowing CCL to expand in
the fast-growing
energy drink category in the mature Australian non-alcoholic
beverage segment.
We believe that Indonesia remains a key growth market for CCL,
despite current
economic challenges, underlined by CCL and The Coca-Cola
Company's (TCCC)
commitment to developing this business.
CCL's ratings continue to benefit from a one-notch uplift
reflecting CCL's close
strategic ties with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC, A+/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Major Coca-Cola Bottler: CCL is a major bottler in the Coca-Cola
system, and
provides access to over 285 million consumers in the
Asia-Pacific region to
TCCC. CCL has around a 65% market share in Australia's highly
concentrated
AUD4bn non-alcoholic beverage market. Japan's Asahi Group (with
brands such as
Pepsi and Schweppes) is its largest competitor, with a market
share of around
15%. The rest of the market is mainly private label (supermarket
chain) goods.
CCL has historically protected its market share at a price
premium, however
competitive pressure and a structural market shift have pushed
CCL's revenue per
unit case down since 2014 following several years of growth.
Structural Market Shift: Australian consumers are increasingly
seeking more
choices and healthier options. CCL is focused on addressing this
shift by
introducing new low-sugar formulations and smaller portion
sizes, as well as
developing its non-carbonated soft drink (non-CSD) offering.
Nevertheless, this
shift negatively affected volumes, especially as CCL has
underinvested in brand
building and marketing in recent years.
Turnaround of Australian Beverages: Australian Beverage EBIT
(around two-thirds
of group EBIT) stabilised in 2015. CCL reported a slight
increase in volumes as
it reduced pricing, invested in product innovation and increased
marketing
spend. However, competitive pricing pressure in the grocery
channel in CSDs and
water continued to contribute to smaller price premiums. A
20-year agreement to
distribute Monster energy drinks that started in May 2016 is
likely to
contribute to the turnaround in the Australian Beverage
business.
Improved International Results: New Zealand reported 2015 EBIT
growth of 6.6%,
driven by strong performances in the sparkling beverage and
water categories and
lower costs. Indonesia's 2015 EBIT rose by 9.9% due to
increased volumes and
prices and significant productivity gains, despite the
depreciation of the
rupiah and slower economic growth. Indonesia remains a core
growth market, but
one that continues to require significant investment. CCL
continues to reiterate
its commitment to the market, alongside TCCC, with significant
investment plans
over the next few years.
Driver of Supermarket Traffic: Studies conducted by CCL indicate
that between
10% and 20% of Australian shoppers were prepared to switch
retailers to buy
cheaper Coca-Cola - a claim reinforced by the fact that
Coca-Cola has been the
top product overall in supermarket trolleys for the last 15
years.
Sensitivity of Volumes to Weather: The majority of CCL's
Australian sales occur
in the Australian summer, which coincides with the peak retail
months of
November to January. Bad weather over this period has been
blamed for annualised
falls in volume of up to 2%. However, structural changes in the
industry have
led to recent volume declines in the sale of CSDs.
Ratings Incorporate Implied TCCC Support: While the legal
linkages between CCL
and TCCC (which owns 29% of CCL) are weak, the operational and
strategic
relationship between the two companies is strong. TCCC's
purchase of a 29.4%
stake in CCA Indonesia strengthened these ties in 2015. As CCL's
main
shareholder, TCCC nominates two of CCL's 10 board members. This
is reflected in
a one-notch uplift to CCI's rating from the company's standalone
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CCL include:
- Australian dollar-Indonesian rupiah exchange rate of 10,299 in
2016-2019
- Capital expenditure of AUD345m in 2016, around AUD300m a year
in 2017 and 2018
and around AUD220m in 2019
- Dividend payout ratio at the upper end of CCL's target range
of 70% to 80% of
net income
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Fitch perceiving that CCL has become strategically or
operationally less
significant to TCCC; or
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.5x (2015: 2.1x) or
FFO interest cover
declining below 4x (2015: 6.9x), both on a sustained basis.
Positive rating action is not envisaged over the rating horizon
owing to an
inherent lack of diversification stemming from its strategic
imperative to
remain a major bottler of Coca-Cola in Australasia.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited
Foreign-Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlook
Foreign-Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
