(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
textile and garment manufacturer PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk's
(Sritex,
BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) USD350m 8.25% unsecured notes due in 2021 a
final rating of
'BB-'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 23 May
2016, and follows the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
already received.
The notes have been issued by Sritex's wholly owned subsidiary
Golden Legacy Pte
Ltd and are guaranteed by Sritex and its operating subsidiaries.
Sritex will use
USD180m of the proceeds to repay its USD270m unsecured 9% notes
due in 2019
following a tender offer for them, and the balance to refinance
other working
capital debt and for general purposes. Fitch expects the new
issue to be neutral
for the company's leverage, and Sritex will be able to maintain
its net
debt/EBITDA ratio below 3x over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Operating Cash Flow: Sritex's operating cash flow margin
improved to 9%
in 2015 from 1% in 2014, supported by improved working-capital
management and
stable profit margins. We expect the company to continue to
generate robust CFO
margins of between 7%-10% over the next three years. This should
support healthy
FCF and allow Sritex to deleverage, as its capacity expansion
comes to a close
this year.
Small, but Growing, Scale: Sritex has relatively small operating
scale compared
with its international peers in the competitive and fragmented
textile sector.
However, the company has significantly expanded its production
such that we
expect EBITDA to grow by more than 50% at the completion of the
investment
cycle. Sritex is vertically integrated despite its size,
producing yarn, greige,
finished fabrics and apparel, while many of its competitors
produce only one or
two of these products. This has helped Sritex to maintain higher
and more stable
profit margins than some of its international peers.
Vertical Integration, Growing Exports: Around 50% of Sritex's
sales stem from
garments and finished fabric for which it sources yarn and raw
fabric from its
own factories. The company also sells its yarn and raw fabric to
external
customers and sells speciality garments, such as military
uniforms, which
support higher and more stable EBITDA margins and better
economies of scale. In
addition, about 15% of sales came from orders by foreign and
domestic
governments in 2015, which are less cyclical.
Sufficient Production Capacity: Sritex's production capacity
will increase to 30
million pieces of garments, 240 million yards of finished
fabric, 180 million
metres of raw fabric, and 654 thousand bales of yarn at the end
of 2018. Much of
this will be paid for by end-2016. The company expects this
capacity to support
demand through 2019. About 30% of yarn and 60% of greige
production is used
internally, so the company may require spinning capacity from
2018, subject to
the level of external demand.
Currency Risk Mostly Hedged: Nearly half of Sritex's sales in
2015 were exported
directly, up from 39% two years ago. Most of its sales to
domestic customers are
also linked to the US dollar exchange rate, as much of this is
exported as well.
Consequently, the company has a significant natural hedge
against its
foreign-currency costs. This was evident in 2015 when Sritex's
EBITDA margin
remained largely intact in the face of severe currency
volatility.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sritex
include:
- Revenue growth of 9% in 2016 and 12.5% in 2017
- EBITDA margin to remain around 18%
- CFO margin to remain between 7%-10%
- FCF to remain neutral to positive
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- A sustained increase in net debt/EBITDA more than 3x (12
months to 1Q16: 3.0x)
- A sustained decrease in CFO margin to less than 7%
Positive: Fitch expects no positive rating action in the next 24
months because
of Sritex's scale of operations, which is still smaller than its
higher-rated
peers.
LIQUIDITY
Sritex has robust liquidity, with cash and committed undrawn
credit lines,
respectively, of USD77m and USD131m at end-2015; expected FCF
generation of
around USD12m in 2016; and its nearest significant debt maturity
of USD270m due
in 2019. We expect Sritex to be able to generate positive FCF in
the next two
years, supported by waning expansionary capex and strong
earnings growth.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (International Ratings)
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Primary Analyst (National Ratings)
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+6221 2988 6815
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie (International Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 May 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
05 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.