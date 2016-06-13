(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based textile and garment manufacturer PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk's (Sritex, BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) USD350m 8.25% unsecured notes due in 2021 a final rating of 'BB-'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 23 May 2016, and follows the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The notes have been issued by Sritex's wholly owned subsidiary Golden Legacy Pte Ltd and are guaranteed by Sritex and its operating subsidiaries. Sritex will use USD180m of the proceeds to repay its USD270m unsecured 9% notes due in 2019 following a tender offer for them, and the balance to refinance other working capital debt and for general purposes. Fitch expects the new issue to be neutral for the company's leverage, and Sritex will be able to maintain its net debt/EBITDA ratio below 3x over the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Operating Cash Flow: Sritex's operating cash flow margin improved to 9% in 2015 from 1% in 2014, supported by improved working-capital management and stable profit margins. We expect the company to continue to generate robust CFO margins of between 7%-10% over the next three years. This should support healthy FCF and allow Sritex to deleverage, as its capacity expansion comes to a close this year. Small, but Growing, Scale: Sritex has relatively small operating scale compared with its international peers in the competitive and fragmented textile sector. However, the company has significantly expanded its production such that we expect EBITDA to grow by more than 50% at the completion of the investment cycle. Sritex is vertically integrated despite its size, producing yarn, greige, finished fabrics and apparel, while many of its competitors produce only one or two of these products. This has helped Sritex to maintain higher and more stable profit margins than some of its international peers. Vertical Integration, Growing Exports: Around 50% of Sritex's sales stem from garments and finished fabric for which it sources yarn and raw fabric from its own factories. The company also sells its yarn and raw fabric to external customers and sells speciality garments, such as military uniforms, which support higher and more stable EBITDA margins and better economies of scale. In addition, about 15% of sales came from orders by foreign and domestic governments in 2015, which are less cyclical. Sufficient Production Capacity: Sritex's production capacity will increase to 30 million pieces of garments, 240 million yards of finished fabric, 180 million metres of raw fabric, and 654 thousand bales of yarn at the end of 2018. Much of this will be paid for by end-2016. The company expects this capacity to support demand through 2019. About 30% of yarn and 60% of greige production is used internally, so the company may require spinning capacity from 2018, subject to the level of external demand. Currency Risk Mostly Hedged: Nearly half of Sritex's sales in 2015 were exported directly, up from 39% two years ago. Most of its sales to domestic customers are also linked to the US dollar exchange rate, as much of this is exported as well. Consequently, the company has a significant natural hedge against its foreign-currency costs. This was evident in 2015 when Sritex's EBITDA margin remained largely intact in the face of severe currency volatility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sritex include: - Revenue growth of 9% in 2016 and 12.5% in 2017 - EBITDA margin to remain around 18% - CFO margin to remain between 7%-10% - FCF to remain neutral to positive RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A sustained increase in net debt/EBITDA more than 3x (12 months to 1Q16: 3.0x) - A sustained decrease in CFO margin to less than 7% Positive: Fitch expects no positive rating action in the next 24 months because of Sritex's scale of operations, which is still smaller than its higher-rated peers. LIQUIDITY Sritex has robust liquidity, with cash and committed undrawn credit lines, respectively, of USD77m and USD131m at end-2015; expected FCF generation of around USD12m in 2016; and its nearest significant debt maturity of USD270m due in 2019. We expect Sritex to be able to generate positive FCF in the next two years, supported by waning expansionary capex and strong earnings growth. Contact: Primary Analyst (International Ratings) Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Primary Analyst (National Ratings) Bernard Kie Analyst +6221 2988 6815 Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analyst Bernard Kie (International Ratings) Analyst +62 21 2988 6815 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 20 May 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 