(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hazine
Mustesarligi Varlik
Kiralama Anonim Sirketi's (Hazine) USD1bn of global certificates
(Sukuk), due
June 2021, a 'BBB-' rating. The certificates have a profit rate
of 4.251%. The
rating is in line with The Republic of Turkey's (Turkey)
Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', which has a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The sukuk rating is driven solely by Turkey's IDR and senior
unsecured rating of
'BBB-', due to the sukuk's structure and documentation, which
include the
following features:
-On the scheduled dissolution or following the occurrence of a
dissolution
event, Hazine will have the right under the purchase undertaking
to require
Turkey to purchase and accept the transfer and conveyance of all
of its
interests, rights, benefits and entitlements in and to the lease
assets. The
exercise price payable by Turkey to the issuer for such purpose
is intended to
fund the dissolution distribution amount payable by the issuer
under the
certificates.
-Turkey will have to purchase the assets at a price equal to the
outstanding
face amount of the sukuk plus any accrued and unpaid periodic
distribution
amounts, and any accrued but unpaid supplementary services
charge amount; and
-On or prior to each rental payment date, Turkey (as lessee)
will pay to Hazine
(as lessor) an amount reflecting the rental due in respect of
the lease assets,
which is intended to be sufficient to fund the periodic
distribution amounts
payable by the issuer under the certificates and is required to
be applied by
the issuer for that purpose.
-Turkey has represented and warranted in the purchase
undertaking, among other
things, that the payment obligations of the republic under the
purchase
undertaking, the lease agreement and the servicing agency
agreement are and will
be direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, unsecured and general
obligations of
Turkey at all times, which rank at least equally with all other
unsecured and
unsubordinated external indebtedness of Turkey.
The programme includes a negative pledge provision that is
binding on Turkey, as
well as financial reporting obligations, covenants and default
acceleration
terms.
Certain aspects of the transaction are governed by English law
while others are
governed by Turkish law. Fitch does not express an opinion on
whether the
relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any
applicable law.
However, Fitch has considered Turkey's intentions to support
Hazine and its
obligations. Fitch's rating for the certificates reflects the
agency's belief
that Turkey would stand behind its obligations. Furthermore, by
assigning
ratings to the programme and certificates to be issued under it,
Fitch does not
express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance with
sharia
principles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is sensitive to changes in Turkey's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
The rating may also be sensitive to changes to the roles and
obligations of
Turkey under the sukuk's structure and documents.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623.
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9932
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Global Head Islamic Finance
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director
+971 4 424 1242
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel:
+44 203 530
1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 25 February 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria - Effective from 12 August 2014 to 26
May 2016 (pub.
12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.