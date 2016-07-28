(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 27 (Fitch) The rapid pace of growth in
Chinese
leverage since 2008, which has contributed to economic
imbalances and decreasing
credit efficiency, poses significant asset-quality risks for
Chinese banks, says
Fitch Ratings in a Special Report published today.
Credit to GDP, as measured by Fitch-adjusted total social
financing, has roughly
doubled over the past eight years, while credit/GDP productivity
rates since
2008 indicate substantial mal-investment and further increases
in problem
credit. Fitch believes the Chinese authorities will continue to
allow credit to
drive growth and prefer to restructure debt rather than allow
mass defaults,
regardless of the size of problem credit in the economy. Bad
debt may be
socialised and other tools employed over time - including
offsetting risks
through capital market issuance - to help the resolution
process. The migration
of debt to the sovereign balance sheet is more probable than a
wholesale upfront
carve-out of assets.
Chinese banks' viability ratings (VRs), which range from 'bb' to
'b', reflect
substantial but varying risks to capital and asset quality.
Fitch's base-case
assessment of banks' intrinsic profiles considers relative
loss-absorption
capacity rather than subjectively adjusting reported NPL data.
This is due to
uncertainties relating to on-and-off balance sheet asset
quality. That said,
Fitch's report addresses questions about the potential size of
asset quality
problems facing the financial system and the process by which
they will likely
be addressed, with reference to implications for bank ratings.
The report also outlines two alternative scenarios beyond the
base case to help
frame the potential scale of risk and policy solutions. The
scenarios - based
around core assumptions pertaining to inefficient credit,
impairment rates and
loss rates - assume a one-off resolution of the debt problem
over the more
probable multi-year process.
Our alternative scenario assumptions yielded NPL rates of
15%-21% for the
financial system, resulting in a one-off capital shortfall of
CNY7.4trn-13.6trn
(USD1.1trn-2.2trn) - equivalent to around 11%-20% of GDP. The
aggregate capital
gap for Fitch-rated commercial banks is CNY4.9trn-8.7trn, but
individual gaps
relative to risk-weighted assets vary across the portfolio.
Fitch has long highlighted how Chinese banks' strengths and in
particular
weaknesses are factored into their ratings. The pace of credit
growth, the rise
of shadow banking and limited transparency around certain risks
have especially
weighed on VRs. The size of the problem will ultimately grow,
which is why we
conducted the alternative scenario analysis. The scenarios are
not factored into
banks' ratings, and Fitch does not expect the exercise to lead
directly to
rating actions. Nevertheless, how the debt resolution plays out
will determine
bank ratings. Bank VRs may be subject to change in the event of
an unexpected
significant one-off fall in credit exposure, depending on its
size and purpose,
how the fall was achieved, and a bank's sustainable financial
profile after the
event.
All Issuer Default Ratings for Fitch-rated Chinese banks are
support-driven, and
any rating changes are tied to perceived changes in the
propensity or ability of
the sovereign to support the banks. Support already appears to
be playing out in
less explicit ways, but larger issues affecting the banks - such
as
idiosyncratic risks and resolution - are less inclined to face
public
disclosure, even though systemic issues tend to require greater
disclosure to
address market concerns. If support for the financial system
crystallises on the
sovereign's balance sheet and sufficiently alters its financial
profile to
warrant rating action on the sovereign, it could result in
similar rating action
for bank IDRs.
Fitch's Special Report "China: Multi-Year Resolution of Problem
Credit",
published on 28 July 2016, is available to subscribers by
clicking the link
above or at www.fitchratings.com
