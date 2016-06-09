(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian mortgage
covered bond (Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) programmes
issued by Banca
Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia (Carige,
B-/Stable/B) and
guaranteed by Carige Covered Bonds S.r.l.; Credito Emiliano
S.p.A. (Credem,
BBB+/Stable/F2) and guaranteed by Credem CB S.r.l.; and Banca
Popolare di
Sondrio - Societa Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS, BBB/Stable/F3).
The Outlooks are
Stable.
At the same time the agency is maintaining the 'BBB+' rating of
the OBG issued
by Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM, BB+/RWN/B) and guaranteed by
BPM Covered Bond
S.r.l., on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The rating actions follow the programmes' periodic review.
The Stable Outlooks and the RWN mirror that of the respective
banks' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR). Fitch will resolve the RWN on BPM's
covered bonds
following the resolution of the RWN on the bank's IDR (see
"Fitch Places BPM
Covered Bonds Rating on Negative Watch" dated 27 April 2016
available at
www.fitchratings.com).
A full list of rating actions, breakeven (BE) asset percentage
(AP) and
overcollateralisation (OC) components is available at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
All the above-mentioned programmes have a soft-bullet
amortisation profile with
a principal maturity extension of 12 months (BPM, BPS and Credem
OBG) and 15
months (Carige OBG) and benefit from a three-month rolling
reserve, which covers
interests due on the OBG as well as senior expenses.
This has led Fitch to assess the discontinuity risk as 'high',
resulting in a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of two notches for each programme,
driven by the
liquidity gap and systemic risk component. Fitch views a
contractual principal
maturity extension up to 15 months adequate to successfully
refinance the cover
pool at a rating scenario up to two notches above the banks'
IDR, as adjusted by
the IDR uplift.
Although the programmes are eligible for an IDR uplift,
reflecting the bail-in
exemption for fully collateralised covered bonds, the IDR uplift
for these
programmes continues to be of 0 notches as none of the factors
that Fitch
considers in assigning a IDR uplift higher than 0 are satisfied
for these
programmes.
The greatest contributor to the breakeven OC of the OBG issued
by Carige, BPS
and Credem is asset disposal loss, which accounts for 10.9%,
13.9% and 15.2% of
OC respectively, and represents the cost of bridging maturity
mismatches between
assets and liabilities. The magnitude of this component is
driven by large
maturity mismatches (3, 4 and 4.1 years respectively) and the
rating spread
levels assumed for Italian residential mortgage loans and for
mortgage loans
granted to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that Fitch uses
to determine the
stressed asset sale price (in a 'B' scenario 325bp and 425bp
respectively).
The cash flow valuation component is the major contributor to
the breakeven OC
for the OBG issued by BPM, which absorbs 10.5% of OC. This is
followed by the
asset disposal loss at 9.3%, reflecting the stressed valuation
of the entire
cover pool after an assumed covered bonds default in a 'BBB+'
scenario. Credem's
OBG also show a fairly high cash flow valuation component at
10.7%. For both
Credem and BPM, the cash flow valuation component is driven by
interest rate
mismatches between assets and liabilities and the interest type
composition of
the cover pools: optional loans represent 24.8% of the cover
pool for BPM and
44.1% for Credem and floating-rate loans with a cap are 35.4% of
BPM's cover
pool and 2.2% of Credem's. In its cash flow analysis, Fitch has
considered these
loan types as fixed-rate loans in a rising interest rate
scenario, which is the
scenario that drives the rating of these programmes.
The negative cash flow valuation of Carige's (-2.7%) and BPS's
(-5.0%) OBG
reflects the presence of hedging structures as well as limited
open interest
rate positions (5.6% for Carige and 8.9% for BPS) and excess
spread available
over the life of the programme (2.9% and 9.2% respectively).
Credit Suisse International (A/Stable/F1) acts as swap
counterparty on the asset
(71% of the cover pool) and on liability side (69% of the
outstanding OBG) in
Carige's programme. BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1) hedges 65% of the
OBG issued by
BPS whereas UBS Limited (A/Positive/F1) and Societe Generale
(SG) (A/Stable/F1)
provide hedging on BPM's fixed-rate covered bonds (25.8% of the
liabilities).
Credem is internal swap counterparty for 92.9% of Credem's OBG.
The swap
providers are eligible counterparties as per Fitch's criteria
and in its
analysis the agency considered post-swaps cash flows for the
hedged assets or
liabilities .
The cover pools of BPM, BPS and Credem comprise residential
mortgage loans,
while Carige's includes a limited portion of SMEs (6.3% as of
February 2016).
The 'B' portfolio loss rate reflects the cover pools'
composition: 1% for
Credem, 1.3% for BPS, 1.6% for BPM and 3% for Carige. These
portfolio loss
assumptions result in a 'BBB+' credit loss of 3.7% for BPM OBG,
'A+' credit loss
of 6.4% for BPS OBG, 'A+' credit loss of 4.9% for Credem OBG and
'BB+' credit
loss of 5.2% for Carige OBG.
In its analysis Fitch relied upon the AP publicly disclosed in
the programmes'
investor report for Carige's, BPM's and BPS's OBG. The highest
nominal AP
recorded in the last 12 months is considered for Credem's OBG,
as the issuer has
a Short-Term IDR of 'F2' and the programme is actively managed
by the issuer.
Carige
The rating is based on Carige's Long-Term IDR of 'B-', an
unchanged IDR uplift
of 0 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of two notches and the 81.97%
publicly
disclosed AP (from the April 2016 investor report) that Fitch
takes into account
in its analysis, which provides more protection than the
unchanged 89.5% 'BB+'
breakeven AP (11.7% OC).
The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments are made in a
'B+' scenario
(tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis) and tests
for recoveries
given default of at least 91% in a 'BB+' scenario.
BPM
The rating is based on BPM's Long-Term IDR of 'BB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of
0 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of two notches and the 89%
publicly disclosed AP
(from the April 2016 investor report) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which is in line with the 89% 'BBB+' breakeven AP
(12.4% OC).
The 89% publicly disclosed AP allows the OBG to achieve a
three-notch recovery
uplift from the 'BB+' tested rating on a PD basis, which is also
the rating
floor for the covered bonds. This level of AP provides for
recoveries given
default of at least 91% in a 'BBB+' scenario but it is not
adequate to sustain
timely payments in a 'BBB' scenario, given by the IDR adjusted
by the IDR uplift
and by the D-Cap.
Fitch has revised its assessment of the cover-pool specific
alternative
management to 'moderate' from 'moderate high' to factor in the
improved quality
and regularity of data delivery, which is now in line with
peers; in Fitch's
view this would translate into a smoother transition to an
alternative manager
once the bondholders' source of payment switches from the issuer
to the cover
pool.
BPS
The rating is based on BPS's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB', an
unchanged IDR uplift of
0 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of two notches and the 78.74%
publicly disclosed
AP (from the April 2016 investor report) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the revised 88.5%
'A+' breakeven
AP (13.0% OC).
The change in the breakeven AP to 88.5% (from 83%) factors in
the impact of the
two new asset transfers occurred in December 2015 and January
2016, which
reduced the open interest rate positions (to 8.9% from the
previous 14% in a
rising interest rate scenario), and of the new EUR500m series of
OBG issued in
April 2016, which reduced maturity mismatches between assets and
liabilities (to
4 from 5.9 years). The breakeven AP considers whether timely
payments are met in
a 'A-' scenario (tested rating on a PD basis) and tests for
recoveries given
default of at least 91% in a 'A+' scenario.
Fitch's analysis of BPS's cover pool varied from the "Criteria
Addendum: Italy -
Residential Mortgage Assumptions". The agency applied a PD
adjustment of 1.3
instead of 1.5 to the 39% portion of loans granted to SAE
614/615 borrowers
(artisans and family run businesses as coded by the Bank of
Italy) based on the
observed levels of default rates which, in Fitch's view, warrant
an adjustment
smaller in magnitude than the one envisaged by the criteria.
The application of the above variation has no impact on the OBG
programme's
rating.
Credem
The rating is based on Credem's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift
of 0 notches, an unchanged D-Cap of 2 notches and the 75.4%
nominal AP that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more
protection than
the revised 78.5% 'A+' breakeven AP (27.4% OC).
The revision of the breakeven AP to 78.5% (from 80.5% at the
last programme
review) is mainly driven by an increase in open interest rate
positions (to 54%
from around 50% in a rising interest rate scenario) following a
EUR700m asset
transfer in April 2016.
The 75.4% AP (highest nominal AP of the last 12 months, as of
October 2015)
would theoretically allow the OBG to reach the maximum
achievable rating of
'AA-'. However, replacement provisions relating to the account
bank limit the
OBG rating at the 'A' category as per Fitch's current
counterparty criteria. The
programme AP provides for at least 91% recoveries on the covered
bonds assumed
to be in default in a 'A+' scenario and allows a two-notch
recovery uplift from
the 'A-' tested rating on a PD basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM)
The 'BBB+' rating of the covered bonds issued by BPM and
guaranteed by BPM
Covered Bond S.r.l. would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) BPM's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to
'BB' or below; or
(ii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increases above
Fitch's 'BBB+'
breakeven level of 89%.
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia
(Carige)
The 'BB+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Carige and
guaranteed by Carige
Covered Bonds S.r.l. would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) Carige's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded
by one or more
notches to 'CCC' or below; or (ii) the number of notches
represented by the IDR
uplift and the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) is reduced to one or
lower; or (iii)
the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'BB+' breakeven level of 89.5%.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio - Societ? Cooperativa per Azioni (BPS)
The 'A+' rating of the covered bonds issued by BPS would be
vulnerable to
downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) BPS's IDR is
downgraded by one or
more notches to 'BBB-' or below; or (ii) the number of notches
represented by
the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to one or lower; or
(iii) the AP that
Fitch considers in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'A+'
breakeven level of
88.5%.
Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem)
The 'A+' rating of the covered bonds issued by Credem and
guaranteed by CREDEM
CB S.rl. would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs: (i)
Credem's IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'BBB-' or
below; or (ii)
the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is reduced to
zero; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases above
Fitch's 'A+' breakeven level of 78.5%.
If the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the
contractual limit of
93%, it would not be sufficient to allow for timely payment of
the covered bonds
following an issuer default. As a result, the rating of the OBG
issued by Credem
would likely be downgraded to 'A-', because this level of OC
would limit the
covered bond rating to one-notch recovery uplift above the IDR
as adjusted by
the IDR uplift.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
The rating actions are as follows:
Carige OBG affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable with a breakeven AP
of 89.5%
BE OC components: -2.7% cash flow valuation, 5.2% credit loss,
10.9% asset
disposal loss
BPM OBG 'BBB+' rating maintained on RWN; breakeven AP of 89.0%
BE OC components: 10.5% cash flow valuation, 3.7% credit loss,
9.3% asset
disposal loss
BPS OBG affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable with a breakeven AP of
88.5%
BE OC components: -5.0% cash flow valuation, 6.4% credit loss,
13.9% asset
disposal loss
Credem OBG affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable with a breakeven AP
of 78.5%
BE OC components: 10.7% cash flow valuation, 4.9% credit loss,
15.2% asset
disposal loss
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Sara De Novellis (Carige, BPS, Credem)
Analyst
+39 02 879 087 295
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA (BPM)
Director
+39 02 879 087 217
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analysts
Roberto Del Ragno (BPM, BPS)
Associate Director
+39 02 879 087 206
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA (Carige, Credem)
Director
+39 02 879 087 217
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 879 087 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
