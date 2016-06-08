(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) HSBC's plans to further
restructure its
investment banking division suggest it is following a trend for
European global
systemically important banks (GSIBs) to operate capital markets
businesses with
greater focus on core strengths, says Fitch Ratings. Several
European GSIBs'
first-quarter results showed weak contributions from
capital-markets activities,
reflecting a challenging market environment, especially during
the first two
months of the year.
A drive to boost underlying sustainable earnings has forced
European GSIBs to
adopt leaner and more flexible business models to better deal
with low growth,
prolonged low interest rates, flat yield curves and mounting
regulatory
requirements. Most of the business model changes have aimed at
building on key
customer franchises, but tough operating conditions are now
requiring additional
adjustments to restructuring plans. Executing change in
difficult operating
conditions can be even more challenging for banks still
implementing business
model changes.
HSBC's acceleration of the transformation of its investment
banking to bring it
closer to its transaction bank, commercial, and retail and
wealth management
(RBWM) businesses is no surprise - we think that a bank will
struggle to be
successful if it does not have a leading position in its chosen
business sectors
or countries of operation. Our analysis of HSBC's business model
breakdown is
that pure investment banking contributes only around 10% of
revenues, roughly in
line with UniCredit, Santander, BBVA, RBS, BNP Paribas and
Groupe BPCE. Clear
market leaders, such as Barclays, UBS, Deutsche Bank and Credit
Suisse, already
dominate the European investment banking market, while HSBC's
strength lies in
foreign-exchange trading, particularly in Asia.
HSBC's investment banking business is consolidated in its Global
Banking and
Markets (GB&M) unit, which the bank aims to shrink to below a
third of group
risk-weighted assets from 41% at end-March 2016.
GB&M carries out limited trading but client flows, which
contribute to the
division's markets-driven results, can fluctuate, generating
volatility in the
division's results. The division also houses transaction banking
for large
clients and structured finance activities. There is overlap with
the bank's
commercial banking division (CMB), reflecting growth potential
that
differentiates it from other GSIBs.
HSBC is making further changes in its GB&M unit to create closer
links between
investment and transaction banking for corporate, financial and
multinational
customers, while the focus on equities is also geared towards
its retail
franchise. This could boost cross-selling between GB&M, CMB and
RBWM and bring
GB&M's return on risk-weighted assets closer to management's
2017 target of
2.7%, up from the current 1.9%.
HSBC operates a diverse and stable business model, with
competitive advantages
firmly in its international corporate and commercial banking,
enabling the group
to benefit from global trade and investment flows. In June 2015,
HSBC announced
plans to accelerate investments, notably in Asia, with resources
for investment
to come from cutting long-dated legacy positions and shrinking
its investment
bank, notably by closing its structured credit and US fund
administration
businesses, downsizing in structured rates, reducing its client
base, including
in securities services, and managing down low-returning loans.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
