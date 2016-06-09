(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based PJSC
Tattelecom's (Tattel) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
rating at 'BB' and Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is
Stable.
Tattel's ratings reflect its strong positions as a fixed-line
incumbent in the
Russian Republic of Tatarstan (BBB-/Negative) with leading
positions in
traditional voice telephony, broadband and pay TV segments.
Fitch expects the
company's leverage to remain low at around 1.9x-2.0x funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage in 2016-2019. The active development of
the mobile segment
is likely to continue to put moderate pressure on margins and
constrain
deleveraging. The ratings also reflect the company's small size
and limited
access to capital markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Robust Performance in Fixed-line
Tattel has strong positions in its regional fixed-line market
with leading
revenue market shares in traditional voice telephony, broadband
and pay TV. Most
importantly, the company continues to expand its share in the
broadband segment,
which is the main contributor to Tattel's revenue. Stable
average revenue per
user is supported by rational competition and the ongoing
upgrading of
subscribers to fibre from ADSL. We believe the company is likely
to continue
eating into its peers' market shares, capitalising on its good
quality network
and its dedicated regional focus.
Modest Success on Mobile Market
Tattel entered the mobile market in 2013. By end-2015 it had
acquired a 2% share
by subscribers, which is below the company's initial
expectations. The Tatarstan
mobile market is very competitive, with four federal mobile
operators alongside
Tattel. Successful development of the mobile segment carries
some execution
risk. The company targets further aggressive expansion utilising
a price
discounter strategy. A number of cheap promotional offers for
new customers
should lead to faster subscriber growth but is likely to be a
drag on the
company's overall EBITDA margin. The company's high capacity
core network, which
is the foundation of its fixed-line operations, should support a
good quality
mobile data service offering.
Moderate Leverage
Leverage increased to 1.2x net debt/EBITDA or 1.8x FFO adjusted
net leverage at
end-2015 driven by high capex and pressure on EBITDA on the back
of active
mobile segment development. Leverage is likely to rise to around
1.9x-2.0x in
2016-2019 as pressures on EBITDA from its mobile operations
persist. Increased
interest expense on the back of debt refinancing at higher rates
is also
contributing to higher leverage. The company has the flexibility
to control
leverage by cutting capex and dividends.
Multiple Changed
Fitch applies a 6x operating lease capitalisation multiple
instead of the
previous 8x. Based on empirical observations over 2001-2015, the
median 10-year
Russian government bond yield was estimated above 8%, which
corresponds to a 6x
lease multiple. The change in the multiple had positive
implications for
Tattel's FFO adjusted net leverage, reducing it by approximately
0.2x-0.3x.
Small Size A Limitation
The company's small size could limit its financial options. Even
the smallest
Russian market convention size bond issue would create a
substantial bullet
refinancing exposure on the company's balance sheet. Tattel has
predominantly
relied on bank financing, where size is less of an issue.
Weak Parental Support
Fitch considers operational and strategic ties between the
company and its
controlling shareholder, OJSC Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK;
BB+/Negative), as
weak. Therefore Tattel's rating primarily reflects its
standalone credit
profile. However, it is likely that SINEK would provide
liquidity or lobbying
support if necessary.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Stable market positions in fixed-line segment
- Mobile subscriber market share increases to 8% by 2019 (2% at
the end of 2015)
- Annual revenue growth in low-mid single digits in 2017-2019
- EBITDA margin just below 30% in 2016-2018 due to the drag from
mobile segment
development
- Mobile segment to become EBITDA-breakeven in 2019
- Capex intensity at 19-20% of revenue in 2016-2019
- Dividend payments of around RUB230-240m per year in 2016-2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-A rise in leverage to above 2.5x FFO adjusted net leverage on a
sustained
basis.
-Cash flow pressures driven by revenue and market share losses,
particularly in
the broadband and mobile segments.
-A deterioration in liquidity or higher refinancing risk.
Rating upside is constrained by the company's small size, its
lack of
geographical diversification, and limited access to capital
markets.
LIQUIDITY
Tattel secured credit lines of total amount of RUB2.9bn at YE15,
which almost
fully cover company's existing debt. This implies a notable
improvement in
liquidity as previously the company had credit lines covering
debt maturities
for less than one year. Historically, liquidity risks at Tattel
have been
mitigated by strong relationships with local banks and potential
support from
the controlling shareholder as well as by the company's
flexibility to reduce
capex.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1755
Supervisory Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005798
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
