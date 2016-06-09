(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based
Aberdeen Asset
Management Plc's (AAM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A' and
Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time,
AAM's
subordinated perpetual cumulative notes have been affirmed at
'BBB'.
These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global
peer review of
traditional investment managers. For more information on the
peer review, refer
to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment
Manager Global Peer
Review" dated 9 June 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IDRs reflect AMM's low leverage, solid capitalisation, a
fairly diversified
franchise, resilient margins on AAM's assets under management
(AuM) and adequate
liquidity. However, the ratings also take into account ongoing
net new asset
outflows including in AAM's important equities and emerging
markets (EM)
equities businesses, which are putting pressure on earnings
generation. The
ratings also factor in the under-performance relative to
benchmarks in some of
AAM's key asset classes, notably Asia Pacific and global
equities.
In the two years to March-2016, AAM's net outflows amounted to
around GBP62bn or
19% of assets under management (AuM) at end-March 2014. Total
AuM declined by
GBP31.7bn (or close to 10%) in the same period to GBP292.8bn at
end-March 2016
with positive market and currency effect mitigating net outflows
to some extent.
Around half of net outflows related to AAM's high-margin
equities business with
the remainder from AAM's solutions (multi asset) and fixed
income businesses.
Reflecting improved investor sentiment towards EM assets, gross
inflows
stabilised while net outflows decelerated in 2015 and 1Q16,
notably in equities.
We expect net flows to slow down further in 2H16.
Markedly lower average AuM led to operating revenue declining
20% yoy in the six
months to March 2016 while operating expenses fell 6% yoy. This
resulted in a
35% reduction in AAM's EBITDA and a 10pp drop in its EBITDA
margin to a still
acceptable 38%. In early 2016, management announced additional
cost saving
measures which - if fully implemented - should restore EBITDA
margin to 2014
levels.
As a result of lower EBITDA, cash flow leverage (gross
debt/EBITDA) also
worsened in the six months to March 2016 to 0.57x (from 0.29x at
end-March 2015
and 0.4x at end-2015) but remained comfortable within the Fitch
tolerance range
for AAM's rating (below 1.5x for the 'A' category). Overall
leverage benefits
from low outstanding debt (at end-March-2016, AAM's had GBP422m
subordinated
debt outstanding to which Fitch assigns 50% equity credit and
therefore only
includes 50% in its debt calculations).
AAM's regulatory capital remained broadly unchanged (GBP553m at
end-March 2016)
and surplus capital (above Pillar 2 requirements) improved to a
sound GBP218m
at end-March 2016, after having been modestly reduced by a
number of smaller
acquisitions in late 2015.
The Stable Outlook on AAM's Long-Term IDR reflects our view that
management
should be able to maintain AAM's current profitability in the
short-term (and
improve it in the medium-term) through a combination of markedly
reduced net
outflows, resilient AuM margins and successful cost savings
measures.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AAM's USD500m perpetual cumulative subordinated instruments
receive 50% equity
credit and are rated three notches below the company's IDR, in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria for the "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis". A hybrid instrument with
easily activated
going-concern loss absorption would normally be rated at least
three notches
lower than the issuer's Long-Term IDR. AAM's GBP100m additional
Tier 1 notes (5%
trigger; not rated) issued in 2015 also receive 50% equity
credit in line with
Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given current pressure on AAM's profitability, upside is limited
in the
medium-term. In the longer-term, positive rating momentum would
require a
sustained reversal of net flows (resulting in increasing average
AuM), improved
operating margins and better earnings diversification by
increasing the
contribution from AAM's solutions and fixed income businesses.
Downward pressure on AAM's ratings could arise if net outflows
continue at their
current pace, leading to lower profitability and higher cash
flow leverage.
Inability to improve the performance of key asset classes
(notably global and
APAC equities) relative to benchmarks, an increase in staff
attrition (including
the departure of key investment staff) or inability to attract
sufficient
volumes of EM-related gross inflows once investor sentiment has
recovered could
indicate that AAM's franchise has suffered structural damage as
a result of
continued EM-related net outflows would also be rating-negative.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AAM's subordinated debt rating is broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect the company's IDR. The securities' rating is
also sensitive to
a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability of their
non-performance
relative to the risk captured in AAM's IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
